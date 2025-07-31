  • home icon
Deebo Samuel makes his feelings known on Kyle Shanahan's playstyle vs Kliff Kingsbury's offense

By Orlando Silva
Modified Jul 31, 2025 21:45 GMT
Deebo Samuel starred in one of the biggest transactions of the 2025 NFL offseason. The veteran wide receiver was traded to the Washington Commanders from the San Francisco 49ers, ending a six-year tenure that included two trips to the Super Bowl.

During Thursday's edition of Kay Adams' "Up & Adams" show, he discussed the differences he's seeing in his new franchise compared to the Niners.

Once he said he was excited to play under Kliff Kingsbury, Samuel explained how different the 49ers and Commanders' offenses are, admitting that he would enjoy his new setting better than the prior one.

"I think so," Samuel said. "I was used to a ton there for sure. I think more so of the, you know, the up-tempo offense. You know, too much know like where the guys are going to be lined up.
"So you have to adjust to that and just go out there and play. know, in San Fran, was kind of like, you know, we huddled so they kind of like get a glimpse of where I'm at, like in the split second. But with no offense, you never know where nobody's going to be, whether it's going to be, you know, Zach in the slot, Terry in the slot."
Deebo Samuel played 81 games with the 49ers, recording 334 receptions for 4,792 yards and 22 touchdowns. He joined a Commanders team that shocked the NFC last year by posting a 12-5 record, eliminating the No. 1 seed Detroit Lions in the playoffs and advancing to the championship game, where the Philadelphia Eagles ended their surprise run.

Deebo Samuel sent strong message to doubters ahead of training camp

Deebo Samuel has paid attention to all the things said about him. On July 18, ahead of training camp, the Washington Commanders' star receiver shared a series of pictures on Instagram, showing himself working out in Commanders gear. He added a defiant caption to clap back at doubters as he entered Year 7 in the NFL.

"Tried to write me off. talk faded. every whisper. every doubt. here to show ’em the difference between hype&heart. same passion. same mission. new chapter. YR7. 🚀"

Samuel joins a talented squad with a solid quarterback in Jayden Daniels and a terrific partner in the wide receiver room, Terry McLaurin. The Commanders want to improve what they did last season and Samuel's arrival was a solid move to achieve that.

