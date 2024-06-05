Deebo Samuel reveals his advice to Brandon Aiyuk amid 49ers WR's holdout from minicamp

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Deebo Samuel reveals his advice to Brandon Aiyuk amid 49ers WR's holdout from minicamp

Deebo Samuel reveals his advice to Brandon Aiyuk amid 49ers WR's holdout from minicamp

By Robert Gullo
Modified Jun 05, 2024 05:27 GMT
Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuels and Brandon Aiyuk of the 49ers

San Francisco wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is one of many players holding out from minicamp this off-season in hopes of getting a new contract. The wide receiver is in the final year of his rookie contract and is looking to secure a long-term deal before the season starts.

Two off-seasons ago, it was wide receiver Deebo Samuel who was in the same position. Samuel held out of training camp and even requested a trade before signing a three-year, $73.5 million contract extension.

Samuel was asked by the media what kind of advice he's given Aiyuk amid his contract negotiations. Being in a similar situation not too long ago, Samuel warned Aiyuk that it's a 'stressful' process.

"As much as I can actually. I know it's a stressful time and he's done a tremendous job throughout his career here and when it comes to things like this, you know, get tough and some things you kind of take personal and it's just like overall it's just a stressful process to be honest with you."
also-read-trending Trending

Samuel even requested a trade from the team in lieu of securing a contract extension. Ultimately, though, the Niners signed Samuels to a new deal.

At the end of the day, the NFL is a business and it takes two to tango on meeting somewhere in the middle regarding contract talks.

How much will Brandon Aiyuk get paid with his new contract?

Brandon Aiyuk during Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers Media Availability
Brandon Aiyuk during Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers Media Availability

As each day passes by, Brandon Aiyuk's contract number keeps going up. The wide receiver position is one of the fastest-growing positions for players to get paid and it's shown this off-season.

The Detroit Lions gave emerging wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown a four-year $120 million contract extension, paying him $30 million a year.

The Philadelphia Eagles then made AJ Brown the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history, giving him a three-year $96 million deal. Most recently, the Minnesota Vikings gave Justin Jefferson a four-year $140 million deal which drew up the price even more for wide receivers.

Brandon Aiyuk is coming off of a career season where he was named Second-Team All-Pro and set a career-high in receiving yards (1,342) while scoring seven touchdowns.

There are other wide receivers such as CeeDee Lamb, and Tee Higgins who are also looking for new contracts. When Aiyuk, Lamb, and Higgins sign new contracts, they should easily exceed $20 million per year, if not $25 million the way the wide receiver market keeps exploding.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी