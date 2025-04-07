On April 7, Mahogany Jones, longtime girlfriend of former San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel, shared a fun moment on Instagram featuring Claire Kittle at George Odum’s wedding.

In the IG story, Claire was seen dancing in a sleek black dress with a low V-cut, gold hoops, and a tight bun. Claire later reposted it on her stories, adding,

“Missed you hunniiiii.”

Deebo Samuel's girlfriend Mahogany Jones reunites with George Kittle and wife Claire at fellow 49er's wedding

The wedding served as a mini 49ers reunion, especially for Mahogany and Claire. Both have been closely connected through their partners’ careers and years with the franchise. Deebo Samuel has been in a relationship with Mahogany since 2019. The couple have a son, Tyshun Raequan Samuel Jr., born in 2021.

Mahogany has consistently supported Samuel, from attending games to opening up in “The Deebo Samuel Documentary,” which offered glimpses into their day-to-day life. Notably, she was present when Samuel signed his 3-year, $73.5 million contract extension in 2022 (with $58.1 million guaranteed), expressing surprise at the deal’s scale.

She has also spoken fondly of spending time with Samuel’s family, a recurring theme in their relationship timeline. Her presence at events like Odum’s wedding and her interaction with Claire Kittle reflect the tight-knit nature of the 49ers’ off-field community.

Claire, for her part, has been married to George Kittle since 2019. The couple first met as freshmen at the University of Iowa in 2012. Claire played four seasons of college basketball, averaging 1.6 points and 1.9 rebounds per game. Kittle’s 2018 proposal came via an elaborate cover story involving a fake 49ers photoshoot.

George Kittle and Claire Kittle go full Western at the wedding

George Kittle and wife Claire Kittle brought the heat to Nashville this offseason, showing up in all-black Western-themed fits for 49ers teammate George Odum’s wedding. The All-Pro tight end went full villain cowboy, while Claire matched the vibe with her signature edge, cementing their status as one of the most stylish couples in the NFL circles.

George Kittle and Claire have kept their fashion game strong through the offseason. After a 6-11 campaign last season, Kittle still stood out with 78 receptions, 1,106 receiving yards, and 8 TDs, remaining a reliable weapon in Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

Claire stayed equally consistent on the sidelines, making headlines with bold outfits like her knee-high gold boots and leg-baring tees. The duo vacationed postseason in Mexico, Claire in a zebra-print top, George Kittle sipping tequila on a private boat, before switching gears to a colder climate where Kittle rocked a polar bear onesie and Claire stunned in cheetah print.

