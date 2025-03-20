Deebo Samuel sends 1-word message for his three-year old son Tyshun

Deebo Samuel Sr. took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted an adorable picture of his three-year-old son, Tyshun Raequan Samuel Jr., who wore a white t-shirt, a checkered jacket, black pants and a backpack.

Ad

Samuel wrote a one-word message for his son:

“Twin”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Deebo Samuel Sr.'s IG status for his son Deebo Samuel Jr.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Samuel and his girlfriend, Mahogany Jones, often call their son ‘twin,’ a reference to his resemblance to Deebo Samuel. In an Instagram post in October 2023, Jones posted a picture of herself and her son at Levi’s Stadium.

Ad

Trending

She captioned:

“Twin 🖤”

Ad

Deebo Samuel also posted a few pictures of himself with his son on Instagram in December 2023, when he referred to his son as his ‘twin.’ He captioned:

“Happy Birthday To My Twinnn!!! The Champ. Other Half Of Me. Love You Kid”

Ad

The post featured adorable moments captured of the father-son duo. In one photo, Samuel held his son in his arms, while in another, they seemed to be head-banging to a song together. One picture showed Samuel wearing a San Francisco 49ers cap.

Tyshun was born on December 27, 2021, to Samuel and his girlfriend, Mahogany Jones. In 2021, Samuel welcomed his son through a series of social media posts and IG stories. He wrote:

Ad

“I Got You Forever🤞🏾💙,”

Since his birth, Tyshun has been a constant presence throughout the last three years of Samuel's NFL journey. He often accompanies his mother during game days to watch his father play.

Deebo Samuel opens up about how fatherhood transformed his life

While speaking with USA Today in November 2022, Samuel revealed how fatherhood changed his life. He said:

Ad

"I definitely have more patience now than I’ve ever had before. But, you know, my son comes first before anything else,” he said. “My top priority is to ensure that he has a better life than I did growing up and just make sure he has not another worry on this earth. So that’s why I go out there every day, practice, games, just giving my all to make sure he’s fine."

Meanwhile, Jones revealed during an interview for Overtime SZN's 'The Deebo Samuel Documentary' that seeing Samuel's joy in becoming a father helped her ease out during her pregnancy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.