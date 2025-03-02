Deebo Samuel sends 4-word message to 49ers after getting traded to Commanders

On Saturday evening, the San Francisco 49ers traded wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick. Following Super Bowl 59, Deebo Samuel was allowed to go and look for a trade partner, and it seems he ended up where he wanted.

Samuel took to Instagram and posted a reel showing his time with the San Francisco 49ers with a simple four-word caption.

"Appreciate yall for everything!!!!!!"

Deebo Samuel had a down 2024 season as he finished with 51 receptions on 81 targets for 670 yards (13.1 yards per catch) and three touchdown receptions. Now with the move, it will be interesting to see what the former All-Pro wide receiver is able to do with Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders offense.

What does the Deebo Samuel trade mean for the San Francisco 49ers?

This trade indicates a lot about the future of the San Francisco 49ers, as the trade included the Washington Commanders picking up the entirety of Deebo Samuel's contract. With the team getting older with players like tight end George Kittle and left tackle Trent Williams, to name a few, this allows the team to get a bit younger at the wide receiver position.

The team also gets significant salary cap relief with this trade, allowing them to make moves, including getting a contract extension with quarterback Brock Purdy done. San Francisco has shown the ability to win with this roster and now has 11 picks in the 2025 NFL draft, so they can still expect to be competitive with the right moves.

The wide receiver room still is adequate with the team having Brandon Aiyuk, Ricky Pearsall, and Juwan Jennings to catch passes in 2025 right now. With running back Christian McCaffrey fully recovering for next season, the 49ers team can change their playstyle offensively to more of a ground-and-pound offense, similar to what we saw when they had Jimmy Garoppolo under center.

