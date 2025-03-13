Deebo Samuel sends 5-word advice to Brock Purdy on contract negotiations with 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are having a fire sale this off-season. After trading Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders for a fifth-round pick, the team allowed several starters to leave in free agency and also released a few that had a year left on their deals.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga joined the Denver Broncos, and cornerback Charvarious Ward signed a deal with the Indianapolis Colts. Offensive lineman Jaylon Moore is heading to the Kansas City Chiefs, while veteran Leonard Floyd and nine-time Pro Bowler Kyle Juszczyk were cut.

The 49ers' ruthless streak has helped the team create plenty of cap room, which presumably will be filled by Brock Purdy's new contract. The quarterback has only a year left on his rookie deal and the franchise is reportedly keen on handing him a massive contract extension.

The two sides have yet to reach an agreement on the terms of his new deal. As negotiations continue, Deebo Samuel gave his former teammate some advice on how to proceed.

The wide receiver suggested Purdy stick to his guns, get the best deal possible, and not settle for a team-friendly contract. He posted a picture with the quarterback on his Instagram stories and captioned it:

"Get what you deserve, family!"

Brock Purdy contract extension: Team and QB's representatives at loggerheads

Despite the 49ers clearing cap room to accommodate Brock Purdy's extension, the team and the quarterback aren't close to reaching an agreement.

According to NFL insider Albert Breer, the franchise capped its range at the mid-$40 million mark, while the signal-caller's representatives believe their client should be earning more:

"I think the number, I think that the Niners would like to keep it in the 4s and Purdy's camp in the 5s... I think that they that they weren't able to kind of get some traction early, shows there is a little bit of a divide between the sides right now, and it's going to take some time to get through this. There's a disagreement in where they stand."

Breer added that neither side expects the difference in valuation to be a hindrance in getting the deal over the line. However, neither side wants to compromise too much and will continue negotiating until they reach an agreement.

