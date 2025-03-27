Deebo Samuel sends disappointed 4-word message as NFL decides to ban "nose wipe" celebration

NFL players and fans are no strangers to the league outlawing celebrations that they deem controversial, unsportsmanlike, or that can be construed as nefarious. However, sometimes they also ban gestures that seem harmless, which can be confusing and infuriating.

That is what happened on Thursday after the league amended an article in its rulebook. The NFL tweaked the prohibited acts section of its unsportsmanlike conduct rule and added "nose wipe" to its list of banned celebrations. The new amendment states:

"Any violent gesture, which shall include but not be limited to a throat slash, simulating firing or brandishing a gun, or using the 'nose wipe' gesture, or an act that is sexually suggestive or offensive."

The celebration, most commonly used by Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to signal a first down, is also a favorite of Washington Commanders star Deebo Samuel, who was unhappy about it being outlawed. He voiced his frustration on his Instagram stories by sharing a post about the league banning it, along with the caption:

"Nah, this is Kraxy."

While the "nose wipe" looks innocuous, it's reportedly a commonly used gang sign, prompting the league to ban it. Despite Samuel's protests, he's likely aware of the insinuation behind the gesture and will have to be careful not to use it in a game next season.

Deebo Samuel excited about teaming up with Jayden Daniels

Deebo Samuel is looking forward to his debut season with the Commanders. The San Francisco 49ers traded him to Washington for a fifth-round pick, ending his six-year stint with the franchise.

The wide receiver had a disappointing 2023 campaign as he finished with only 51 catches for 670 yards and three touchdowns. He's aiming for a bounce-back season in 2025 and has faith that sophomore star Jayden Daniels can help him achieve his goal.

In his introductory press conference, Deebo Samuel revealed how highly his former teammate, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, rated the young signal-caller during his time at LSU and was confident he'd do well. Samuel said:

"That's all B.A. used to talk about, 'My boy is about to win the Heisman. My boy is about to do this, my boy's about to do that. He won the Heisman and came to the league and played extremely well. Everything Aiyuk said would happen, happened.

"Just to see him grow and see how well he played last year I was like, man why not try to come over here and help in any aspect that I can."

Deebo Samuel is excited to share the field with Daniels and the wide receiver is hoping he can repay the faith that the Commanders showed in him by trading for him.

