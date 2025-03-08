Deebo Samuel is on the move, and he’s feeling it. After news broke that the San Francisco 49ers were trading him to the Washington Commanders, Samuel took to his Instagram stories to share a reel of Jauan Jennings, writing:

Ad

“Real dog gone miss ya twinnnnnnn.”

This was a heartfelt message as he parted ways with a teammate he’s battled alongside for years.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Deebo Samuel sends emotional message to Jauan Jennings after $17,550,000 Commanders trade Source: Instagram

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The trade, which will become official next week, sends Samuel to Washington in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick. The Commanders will take on his $17.5 million salary, adding another elite weapon for QB Jayden Daniels.

Ad

Trending

With Terry McLaurin already in place, Washington’s offense just got a major upgrade. Coming off an NFC Championship run, the Commanders are making it clear they’re aiming even higher.

Washington earns an A+ for this move. Samuel’s versatility makes him a nightmare for defenses, and Daniels now has a dynamic playmaker to lean on. But for the Niners, this trade is harder to justify.

While cap space was a concern, shipping Samuel to an NFC rival instead of an AFC team could backfire. And if they needed to make a move, dealing Brandon Aiyuk, who reportedly wanted out last season, might have made more sense.

Ad

For now, Samuel is off to Washington. And while he’s focused on his next chapter, it’s clear he’s going to miss his 49ers family.

Zach Ertz sees Deebo Samuel as a dangerous weapon in Commanders offense

Deebo Samuel’s move to Washington is turning heads, and Zach Ertz is all in on what it means for the Commanders’ offense. The veteran tight end believes Samuel’s versatility gives offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury a dangerous new weapon to exploit defenses.

Ad

Ertz, speaking on "Green Light with Chris Long," emphasized how Kingsbury thrives on forcing defenses to reveal their coverage early before attacking weaknesses.

Samuel, known for his ability to line up anywhere on-field, fits perfectly into that scheme. Be it as a traditional wideout, in the backfield, or on gadget plays, he brings a unique element that few defenses can fully prepare for.

"I think he's (Deebo Samuel) just another piece for Kliff to kind of use and manipulate defenses," Ertz said. “Kliff's so good at getting defenses to just kind of show who they are early and then attack them that way."

Washington made a bold move with this trade, and if Kingsbury uses Samuel to his full potential, the Commanders’ offense could be one of the most unpredictable in the league this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Javon Hargrave landing spots: 3 teams that should sign 2x Pro Bowler after 49ers release