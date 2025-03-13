Deebo Samuel sends message to Kyle Juszczyk after 49ers shockingly release fan favorite in mass free agency exodus

The San Francisco 49ers surprisingly released fullback Kyle Juszczyk on Monday. Former 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel was among the many who were stunned by the team's decision.

After catching wind of Juszczyk's release from San Francisco, Samuel posted a heartfelt message for the fullback on his Instagram story on Wednesday.

"@juicecheck44 love ya my brother appreciate everything," Samuel wrote with a picture of him and Juszczyk playing for the 49ers.

Image via 1deebosr Instagram

Samuel was traded to the Washington Commanders on Wednesday. The 49ers drafted the wideout in the second round in 2019. When Samuel joined San Francisco, Juszczyk was already on the team. The two went on to play six years together for the franchise.

Both Samuel and Juszczyk were part of the San Francisco team that reached the Super Bowl in 2020 and 2024. However, the 49ers ended up losing both those games to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Juszczyk was signed by the 49ers in free agency in 2017. He earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his eight seasons during his time with the Niners. The fullback previously played four years with the Baltimore Ravens.

While Samuel has already found a new franchise in Washington, Juszczyk's future is still unclear. However, in January, the fullback insisted that he would not be retiring anytime soon.

During his time with the 49ers, Juszczyk ran for 212 yards and five touchdowns on 60 carries. He also added 184 catches for 1,895 receiving yards and 13 scores.

Kyle Juszczyk was one of many players released by San Francisco 49ers in free agency

NFL: Former San Francisco 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk - Source: Imagn

Kyle Juszczyk was just one of the many players the 49ers released to comply with the NFL's salary cap. San Francisco also let go of cornerback Charvarius Ward, safety Talanoa Hufanga, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, offensive tackle Jaylon Moore, running back Elijah Mitchell, quarterback Josh Dobbs and guard Aaron Banks.

Reports suggest that there might still be a few more departures from San Francisco this offseason.

