Deebo Samuel takes aim at Micah Parsons in Cowboys vs 49ers beef, warns Dallas LB humbling could ‘get worse’

Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers dismantled the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. They won 42-10 in a demolition derby, with the Cowboys struggling to generate any offense all night long. The 49ers, conversely, had their way with a talented Cowboys' defense.

On that defense is Micah Parsons, who swore to everyone that the outcome will be different if they meet again, which would have to happen in the playoffs.

Parsons said:

"Laugh now, cry later. We got something for that, just trust. If we see them again, just trust. And we gonna put it just like that, I ain't gonna put too much on it. You gonna make it personal? We can make it personal."

Samuel responded on the Up & Adams Show:

"It was already personal before the game started. 42-10, I don't think you want to see us again. It might be a little bit worse... I don't know what we trusting. 'Laugh now, cry later'? I don't think you want to see us again."

The talented wide receiver cited the score of the game, suggesting that Parsons should hope to never have to play San Francisco again this year. The 49ers are unbeaten, and no team has made it close. Samuel promised that another meeting might end even worse than this one did.

Brock Purdy tossed four touchdowns on the evening, three of them heading to George Kittle. The vaunted Cowboys defense was at a complete loss, starting with Parsons.

Deebo Samuel warns Micah Parsons

What was tabbed as the potential game of the week turned out to be an out and out pasting. The Cowboys never led in the game, and by the end, the disparity in talent was more than clear.

Dak Prescott threw three interceptions and was benched late in the game. The offense mustered up one touchdown in the first half and did not score any more. Deebo Samuel knows that, and he's not sure why Micah Parsons or anyone would want a rematch after that slaughter.