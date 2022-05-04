“A lot of talk” NFL analyst thinks one team is still trying to make a deal for Deebo Samuel

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was the topic of trade discussions leading up to draft week, but ultimately wasn't traded. Over the last few weeks, Samuel has publicly stated that he no longer wants to be a part of the 49ers and requested a trade.

Many around the league thought Samuel would be traded as there were multiple teams interested in him and since there have already been a few trades this off-season regarding disgruntled wide receivers.

Todd McShay spoke on the Adam Schefter podcast about the Jets potentially trading for the 26 year-old. McShay said:

"There's a lot of talk about, maybe they're just making a deal for Deebo. I'm just saying if they had given away the 10th pick who knows where Garrett Wilson would be.”

The Jets reportedly offered the 49ers their 10th-overall pick for Samuel, which the 49ers declined. San Francisco GM John Lynch was asked before the draft about the receiver, to which he responded by saying:

"I can't envision a scenario where we would move on. He's just too good a player."

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet At the pre-draft press conference, #49ers GM John Lynch was asked about WR Deebo Samuel. As part of his response: "I can't envision a scenario where we would (move on).” And also: “He’s just too good of a player." At the pre-draft press conference, #49ers GM John Lynch was asked about WR Deebo Samuel. As part of his response: "I can't envision a scenario where we would (move on).” And also: “He’s just too good of a player."

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly rejected a first and third-round pick from the Detroit Lions for Deebo Samuel

Minnesota Vikings v San Francisco 49ers

The New York Jets weren't reportedly the only team interested in the star receiver. According to Ian Rapoport, the Detroit Lions offered San Francisco a first-round and a third-round pick for Samuel, which the 49ers also rejected.

While the Lions were unable to land the 49ers star, they were still able to land a receiver in the first-round. The Lions traded up from pick 32 to pick 12 with the Minnesota Vikings, giving up picks 32, 34 and 66 in the process. With that pick, they selected wide receiver Jameson Williams from the University of Alabama.

If there's one thing we learned over the weekend, it's that the 49ers really don't want to lose their wide receiver. Unfortunately for San Francisco, the feeling is not mutual.

San Francisco finished last season 10-7 before making a playoff push. In the wildcard round, they defeated the Dallas Cowboys 17-23 before then beating the Green Bay Packers 13-10 in a snowy divisional game.

They came up short by a narrow margin, losing the NFC championship game to future champions the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 20-17. It is interesting to wonder what would have happened if they had gone all the way, would events have unfolded differently between the 49ers and Samuel?

What now for the unhappy superstar? There are rumors teams are still interested in the wide receiver, but for now he will remain in San Francisco. It's going to be interesting to see how this situation plays out.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Deebo Samuel play for the 49ers this season? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell