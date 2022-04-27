"Because of the raw discomfort he’s causing" - Insider claims Deebo Samuel is closer to ugly 49ers exit

Deebo Samuel has made it clear that he wants to be traded from the San Francisco 49ers, and with the raw discomfort he's causing the team, he could soon get his wish. According to @TimKawakami, the 49ers are now listening to trade offers for the star receiver.

"I think Deebo is closer now to getting his trade wish than he was last week, largely because of the raw discomfort he’s causing." –



The phone lines are open, and the 49ers are listening."I think Deebo is closer now to getting his trade wish than he was last week, largely because of the raw discomfort he's causing."

Recently, at the pre-draft press conference, San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch was asked about the situation and whether or not he plans on having him on the team this season. Lynch responded by saying:

"I can't envision a scenario where we would move on. He's just too good of a player."

"I can't envision a scenario where we would (move on)." And also: "He's just too good of a player."

It seems as if Lynch was either bluffing or has since changed his mind. It all started when the wide receiver took the 49ers out of all of his social media biographies, causing some to believe he wanted a trade out of San Francisco.

Samuel's brother then commented on a Facebook post that claimed the star won't be a 49er this season. Recently, Samuel was spotted in a nightclub with someone holding a sign that read, "Deebo is staying a 49er," at which the wide receiver shook his head.

Last season was a special year for Samuel. As a receiver, he had 77 receptions for 1,405 yards and scored six touchdowns. In the backfield, he had 59 carries for 365 yards and an NFL-record eight rushing touchdowns for a wide receiver.

The New York Jets are reportedly ready to offer their number 10 pick for Deebo Samuel

The New York Jets at the 2018 NFL Draft

According to NFL insider Tony Pauline, the New York Jets are willing to trade their tenth overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers for the 26-year-old.

With the draft just a day away, this deal could be completed any second if both parties agree to the trade. While Samuel has become a huge part of the 49ers' offensive identity, it may be better if both sides move on. Discontent can be contagious, and after coming so close to the Super Bowl last year, the 49ers will be desperately hoping to keep their other stars happy.

Last year the 49ers were defeated 17-20 in the NFC Championship game. A defeat they suffered against bitter rivals and future champions, the Los Angeles Rams

The Jets also own the fourth-overall pick in the draft. They would still get a first-round pick if they do trade their 10th-overall pick. The wide receiver would be a great addition to a New York offense that disappointed last season. Last year, they finished with a record of 4-13, with rookie quarterback Zach Wilson throwing only nine touchdowns all season.

