NFL analyst believes Deebo Samuel will remain with 49ers after the draft concludes

The San Francisco 49ers must make a business decision involving their star wide receiver, Deebo Samuel. Samuel has requested a trade out of San Francisco and has made it apparent that he doesn't want to be there next season.

Rich Eisen talked about the situation between Samuel and the 49ers and predicts that the star receiver will remain a 49er after the draft. Eisen said:

“Kyle Shanahan not being there yesterday is part of let's not give this any more of a news cycle than we need. Let's not give Deebo anything more to either harden his stance or not."

Eisen then added:

"I think that moving on is going to be holding onto him and making sure everything is as it currently is, remains intact, for when the draft goes and Deebo is sitting wherever he's sitting. It washes over him that the Niners are not trading him and they all come together on the same page with him. That's the way I'm viewing this right now.”

The motive behind Samuel's desire to leave is still not apparent. The 49ers were one game away from the Super Bowl last season. In the NFC championship game, they lost 17-20 to the future champions, the Los Angeles Rams. With a few additions, they could go all the way this year.

Regardless, the star has made it apparent that he doesn't want to be in San Francisco. Recently, he was spotted in a nightbclub with someone holding a sign that read, "Deebo is staying a 49er," at which the wide receiver shook his head.

San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch can't envision Samuel not being a 49er next season

Indianapolis Colts v San Francisco 49ers

At the pre-draft press conference, San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch was asked about the situation and whether or not he plans on having him on the team this season. Lynch responded by saying:

"I can't envision a scenario where we would move on. He's just too good of a player."

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet At the pre-draft press conference, #49ers GM John Lynch was asked about WR Deebo Samuel. As part of his response: "I can't envision a scenario where we would (move on).” And also: “He’s just too good of a player." At the pre-draft press conference, #49ers GM John Lynch was asked about WR Deebo Samuel. As part of his response: "I can't envision a scenario where we would (move on).” And also: “He’s just too good of a player."

While it seems Lynch and the 49ers want him to remain, it will be interesting to see how this situation plays out. Samuel could be on the move any day now, or he could not be traded at all, only time will tell.

