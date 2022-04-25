“This might be their get-out-of-jail-free card.” - NFL insider calls for Panthers to trade sixth overall pick for Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers requested a trade last week. With every passing day, the feeling grows that he will soon be on the move.

While many analysts have speculated on trades to the New York Jets, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers, Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager suggested that the Carolina Panthers should acquire him.

Schrager said that the Panthers should trade the sixth-overall pick for the star receiver. He said:

“I’m gonna throw a different wildcard team in this. The sixth overall pick right there is the Carolina Panthers. Deebo Samuel went to school at the University of South Carolina. Samuel, we've heard a million things come out why Deebo might be upset. One of the things that I've heard in the last couple of days is that he doesn’t love playing in California. Maybe he wants to play closer to home. If I'm the Panthers, this might be their get-out-of-jail-free card. What does that mean? It means you don't have to take the quarterback here. I don't think anyone would be upset if you're a Panthers fan."

Schrager went on to say:

"You're like, ‘we traded the sixth pick and we got Deebo Samuel. And now we've got Deebo, McCaffrey, DJ Moore and we'll figure out the quarterback position. We will get the quarterback position.’ But you want to talk about pure speed and pure talent? If you're gonna have Christian McCaffrey healthy at running back, and you can get Deebo Samuel happy to be back, right where he played college ball where he grew up? And then also have DJ Moore, who they signed to another extension recently, and is fantastic. You've got three of the fastest players in the NFL, and three of the most dynamic offensive players that we've seen in the league. That's a very appetizing place for a quarterback to want to play.”

The Jets are reportedly ready to offer the 10th overall pick for Deebo Samuel

According to NFL insider Tony Pauline, the Jets are willing to trade the tenth overall pick to the 49ers for the wide receiver.

If these rumors are true, then the Panthers will need to hurry in reaching out to the 49ers if they want to make this trade.

