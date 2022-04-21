"Why would I buy a racecar if I can't drive it?" - Shannon Sharpe explains why he would not break the bank for Deebo Samuel

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel officially put in a trade request this morning, indicating that he no longer wants to be a 49er.

The news broke this morning via Twitter from a tweet by Jeff Darlington that said Samuel told him he had asked the 49ers to trade him.

Jeff Darlington @JeffDarlington Breaking News: I just spoke to wide receiver Deebo Samuel — and he told me that he has asked the 49ers to trade him.



Samuel is in a contract year and reportedly wants a deal worth $25 million a year. During the last week, he has removed the 49ers from his bio on social media and his brother even said that the receiver is seeking a trade out of San Fran.

Shannon Sharpe discussed Deebo's situation on Undisputed. Sharpe said he'd only give up a late first-rounder for him.

Sharpe said:

"I'd probably give them a late first-rounder. I'm not giving up the package. Maybe a late first-rounder, a second-rounder but I'm not giving up the package like Davonte Adams because I haven't seen the productivity over a long enough period of time. No, I'm not giving that up ($30 million) because I haven't seen the production. I saw what Deebo was this year. And it was great. But the question is, 'Are you going to be able to use Deebo like they do in San Francisco?' Do you have that kind of vision (of) how you are going to use Deebo? If you're not, what are you actually paying for? Why would I buy a racecar if I can't drive it?"

The Jets, Packers, Chiefs, and Lions are leading the teams reportedly interested in Deebo Samuel

According to Ian Rapoport, the New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions are all interested in trading for Samuel.

The Jets have been rumored to be wanting a receiver for quite some time. They missed out on Tyreek Hill as the Miami Dolphins offered him more money. The Kansas City Chiefs lost Hill to the Dolphins, so perhaps they are trying to acquire a star receiver for themselves.

Green Bay traded their star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and also lost Marques Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown in free agency.

Detroit has one of the weakest receiving cores in the league aside from Amon-Ra St. Brown and are looking for a star at receiver to help out Jared Goff.

