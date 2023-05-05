San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel did not hold back when asked about the outcome of the 2022 NFC Championship Game.

In an interview with Complex’s Zion Olojede, the 2021 First Team All-Pro member said:

“We lost because we played with 10 people. I ain’t going to keep going on about what could’ve happened and what would’ve happened, but yeah, it would’ve definitely been a different outcome (if healthy).”

The 49ers lost that game 31-7, giving the Philadelphia Eagles the ticket to Super Bowl LVII.

Starting quarterback Brock Purdy won all eight starts leading into that game. Unfortunately, he tore the ulnar collateral ligament on the elbow of his throwing arm in the first quarter. Josh Johnson took over but also checked out due to a concussion after being knocked to the ground in the third quarter.

Johnson’s departure prompted an injured Purdy to return, but the former Iowa State standout could put enough zip on the ball. The 49ers’ quarterback situation was in such dire straits that running back Christian McCaffrey took some snaps behind center.

If Trey Lance was available, San Francisco could have had one more quarterback on the sidelines. However, the 2021 third-overall selection suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Deebo Samuel exclaimed a different outcome if the 49ers remained healthy

Deebo Samuel believes they could have defeated the Eagles with a healthy squad.

The NFL record-holder for most rushing touchdowns by a wideout in a single season said when asked about this in the Complex interview with Olojede:

“100 percent. I ain’t going to keep going on about what could’ve happened and what would’ve happened, but yeah, it would’ve definitely been a different outcome.”

That said, he also believes that the 49ers can win it all if they can stay injury-free.

Since Deebo Samuel joined the squad in 2019, San Francisco has been to three NFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl. They lost Super Bowl LIV after the Kansas City Chiefs overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

Niners fans will certainly pay attention to their team’s quarterback situation. Lance is on his way to recovery, while Purdy’s recovery timetable remains indefinite. However, last year’s “Mr. Irrelevant” declared that he is unsure if he can play in 2023.

However, while making his way to full recovery, Purdy is trying an unconventional practice that may help him return faster than expected. In his recent appearance on Jason and Travis Kelce’s "New Heights" podcast, the quarterback said:

"Just throwing the ball lefty, just around the house and stuff, Got to be ready for anything at this point."

Meanwhile, the 49ers made sure Deebo Samuel’s observation won’t happen again by signing Sam Darnold. The former USC standout will play for the NFL’s Bay Area squad after stints with the New York Jets and the Carolina Panthers.

