What happened to Brock Purdy? 49ers star 'not really sure' of 2023 NFL season

Brock Purdy is unsure whether he will be able to play in 2023.

The incoming sophomore quarterback has been spending his time recuperating from the arm injury he sustained during last season's NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He underwent surgery on March 10, and had been wearing a brace.

When recently asked by Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein if he would be able to take to the field come September, Purdy said:

Not really sure, honestly.

He also discussed how he felt after removing his brace for the first time:

“Just to be able to get out of the brace, move around more frequently and stuff like that — I know it sounds small, but that’s a big win. That’s how I look at it: Finding little things like that to be positive about and understand you have what it takes to get back to being yourself on the field.”

On what he has been doing since, Purdy made it clear that he was not throwing footballs yet:

“Conditioning and staying in shape and being thankful to sweat. Those are all things you sometimes take for granted when you’re healthy, but those are big things to be proud of.”

Purdy concluded the interview by reflecting on his gradual improvement under head coach Kyle Shanahan:

“You’re doing 7-step play-action drops, and you have to get your eyes back around the field and see a safety driving a deep over. Kyle’s been running this offense forever now. He’s had all these coaches go other places around the NFL, but it’s his offense. So to be able to learn from him and run those kind of concepts at first was difficult.

“Over a while, with all the preparation, it’s finally starting to make sense. And I’m excited to just build off that.”

What is the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback situation heading into 2023?

Brock Purdy is one of three quarterbaks looking to succeed now-Raider Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers are entering a new era in 2023. For the first time since 2017, they will be without primary starter Jimmy Garoppolo, who joined the Las Vegas Raiders as a free agent.

The competition will be very intense, as Purdy and Trey Lance will look to take the reins. Lance was initially thought of as the 49ers' future face, which is why Garoppolo was benched for him, but a season-ending injury allowed Garoppolo to retake the starting spot before he, too, got injured and was replaced by Purdy.

During last month's league meetings, however, general manager John Lynch hinted that Purdy might get the nod:

"I think Brock has earned the right with the way he played that he’s probably the leader in the clubhouse at that... If we were to line up, he’d probably take that first snap."

The 49ers have also signed Sam Darnold to provide more depth under center, though he is unlikely to play a snap barring injuries to the two players above him.

