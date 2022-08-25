"Deep down you're a fraud, you're a real Cowboy fan!" - Jerry Jones wants Stephen A. Smith to admit that he loves the team 

The Dallas Cowboys returned to The Star in Frisco after an eventful time in Oxnard, California. The Cowboys, however, weren't the only ones making their way to The Star. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith also joined the Cowboys alongside his First Take crew in a whole new event hosted by Jerry Jones' franchise.

First Take

While much was rightly expected of the event, considering Stephen A. Smith's long-held hate for the Dallas Cowboys, First Take didn't disappoint. Smith and Jerry Jones arrived at the event in a helicopter.

Jerry Jones, however, let Smith know from the get-go that this would be far from an easy ride.

The Cowboys owner went at it with Smith, labeling him a "fraud," forcing him to admit that deep down, in his heart of hearts, he's a real Cowboys fan.

WATCH: Jerry Jones takes a shot at Stephen A. Smith on First Take

"Deep down you're a fraud, you're a real Cowboy fan!" Jerry Jones has a message for @stephenasmith

With franchise legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin in attendance alongside host Molly Qerim, Jerry Jones laid down the law on First Take, going head-to-head with Smith.

"Stuff coming out of Stephen A, they're the ones who said you couldn't have something like The Star," Jerry Jones said on the show. "They always say that, Stephen A. But let me tell you what they do, they come on around."

When Smith asked him what specifically he was talking about, Jones replied with a Cheshire grin:

"What I'm saying is, deep down you're a fraud. You're a real Cowboy fan!"

"[The Cowboys are] going to go squeeze into the playoffs as a wild card and then you going to go yet another year without winning a damn playoff game!" @stephenasmith has the Cowboys as the 7th best team in the NFC

Smith had a couple of wild takes on First Take, penciling the Cowboys down as the seventh-best team in the NFC.

"So you've got Philly, Green Bay, Tampa Bay, Saints, San Francisco, Rams," Molly Qerim asked Smith, to which he replied, "They going to go squeeze into the playoffs as a wild card and then you going to go yet another year without winning a damn playoff game!"

While Stephen A. Smith's judgment may be clouded due to his intense (perhaps fraudulent) dislike of the franchise, the Cowboys are far from a picture of healthy contenders at the moment.

Left tackle Tyron Smith was the latest name on Dallas' injury report after he sustained a torn hamstring during practice on Wednesday. While Smith is expected to go under the knife later this week, early reports indicate he will not suit up for the Cowboys before December.

Jerry Jones provided an update on Smith's status on the show:

"We'll have him and we'll have him at the right time," Jones said on First Take. "We'll have him in that San Francisco game – the equivalent of that we had last year – and maybe we won't fall short."

While the timeline is a sketchy one at the moment, the Cowboys do have just over $20 million in cap space to search for a replacement. They face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the season opener on September 11.

