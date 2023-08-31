"Deeply saddened": Cowboys owner Jerry Jones issues statement on Hall of Fame scout Gil Brandt's death

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will miss Gil Brandt, a Hall of Fame scout that just passed away. The iconic owner knew Brandt well because of his connection to the franchise.

Brandt served as the Cowboys' top talent scout beginning with the club's inception in 1960. He then served as a part-time scout for the Los Angeles Rams in the 1950s.

When his former GM took command of the newly formed Dallas team in 1960, Brandt was one of the first people brought on board.

Jones said:

“We are so deeply saddened by the passing of Gil Brandt – a true icon and pioneer of our sport. Gil was at the very core of the early success of the Dallas Cowboys and continued to serve as a great ambassador for the organization for decades beyond that. His contributions cemented his spot in the Ring of Honor.

"He was my friend and a mentor not only to me, but to countless executives, coaches, players and broadcasters across the National Football League, which rightfully earned him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame where his legacy will be celebrated forever."

Brandt was an influential figure in NFL circles, not just with the Cowboys. The team will miss him, although he was impactful across the league.

Jerry Jones just lost a dear friend, and someone he worked with for a very long time with the Cowboys. Gil Brandt was 91 at the time of his passing, the cause of which has not been revealed yet.

His statement continued, singing the praises

"He was an innovator and set the standard for excellence in player acquisition. From the creation of the NFL Combine to revolutionizing the NFL Draft, Gil finished his over six-decade NFL career with an eye towards the future of the league and teaching fans about the sport he loved as a radio broadcaster. Gil was as good a storyteller as it gets, with a memory as sharp as a tack."

"His dedication to, and passion for, this game left a lasting impact on generations of Hall of Fame players and coaches. There are very few people that have been able to have the kind of generational impact that he did. Gil was as dedicated to growing this league and sport as anyone ever was, and we are all grateful and better for it. Our hearts go out to Gil’s wife, Sara, his son Hunter and all of Gil’s family and friends.”

He will be missed. Brandt is survived by his wife and son.

