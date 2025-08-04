  • home icon
  "Defense was confused because he completed a pass": NFL fans roast Caleb Williams as Bears QB executes Ben Johnson's trick-play TD at training camp

“Defense was confused because he completed a pass”: NFL fans roast Caleb Williams as Bears QB executes Ben Johnson's trick-play TD at training camp

By Arnold
Published Aug 04, 2025 17:28 GMT
Chicago Bears OTA Offseason Workout - Source: Getty
NFL fans roast Caleb Williams as Bears QB executes Ben Johnson's trick-play TD at training camp - Source: Getty

Caleb Williams has been the talk of the town amid the Chicago Bears' training camp. On Sunday, the Bears uploaded a video of a unique play from team coach Ben Johnson's playbook, which had Williams execute a clever touchdown pass to tight end Cole Kmet at the Family Fest practice session.

However, when fans caught a glimpse of Williams' TD pass to Kmet, they had some wild reactions, and many slammed the Bears QB.

"Defense was confused cause he completed a pass," one tweeted.

"I'm impressed he threw it farther than 8 yards!" another added.
"Probably more confused that Caleb actually hit his target tbh," a third commented.

Here are a few other fans who fired shots at Williams.

"Haha, made sure to keep it in Calebs 3 yard range. Caleb stinks," one wrote.
"They let Caleb get one like a make a wish kid," a user added.
"Honestly shocked that Williams completed that," another commented.

Williams has been struggling at training camp. Last week, a video showed the QB missing all his targets during an accuracy drill. At the Bears' Family Fest practice event on Sunday, Williams made five successful completions from 17 passes and had three interceptions.

Caleb Williams discusses how he deals with pressure heading into Year 2 with Bears

NFL: Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams - Source: Imagn
NFL: Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams - Source: Imagn

Last week, Caleb Williams appeared on ESPN 1000 and said that he isn't feeling any pressure heading into his second year with the Bears.

"Pressure's not a thing for me," Williams said. "I don't think of it that way. It's not my job to care what the outside noise is and things like that. My job is take care of everything in here and go out there and play.
"I know we didn't win as many games as we wanted to last year, but I didn't go 20 [touchdowns] and 20 interceptions and things like that. So, you know, take it for what you want, but no pressure is prevalent; pressure is a privilege, but you know the situation that I'm at. I don't think I have pressure."
The Bears took Williams with the top pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He recorded 3,541 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions in his rookie year, leading Chicago to a 5-12 record.

It will be interesting to see if Williams can lead the Bears to the playoffs in the upcoming season.

