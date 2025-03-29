"Definitely not model material": Fans speculate Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany's return in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 2025 issue

NFL reporter Dov Kleiman sparked discussion on Saturday after posting a clip from Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany's, 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot. His caption asked if she should return for the 2026 edition.

Brittany made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in May 2024 as part of that year's rookie class. The photo shoot took place in Belize, marking an unexpected career turn for the former soccer player.

"As a girl from Tyler, Texas, who only really knew sports, never in a million years did I think I'd be in (the SI Swimsuit Issue)," Brittany told Sports Illustrated during her 2024 feature. "I'm just so grateful for this opportunity."

Many reactions expressed outright disapproval of Brittany's modeling qualifications:

"There is nothing special about her face. Definitely not model material," wrote one fan.

"We don't want to see this," stated another fan.

"Why was she in SI in the first place?" questioned another.

Some fans gave short and blunt replies:

Patrick Mahomes' wife focused on family and fitness after their third child was born

NFL: AFC Championship-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

While online debates continue, Brittany Mahomes has redirected her focus to fitness and family after welcoming her third child.

According to Athlon Sports on Thursday, she recently returned to her workout routine just two months after giving birth. An Instagram story showed her on a stair climber with the caption:

"Entering my kinda cardio era again."

Marca.com reported on March 26 that Brittany's fitness journey has become a family activity. Four-year-old daughter Sterling has joined in, using kid-sized exercise equipment, including a colorful treadmill and a children's weight bench.

When asked who taught her these exercises, Sterling replied, "Mom and Dad."

SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day previously described Brittany as "the epitome of a modern-day powerhouse" in her 2024 feature, emphasizing her accomplishments as co-owner of the Kansas City Current and founder of "the world's first ever dedicated stadium for women's sports."

Despite facing criticism, Brittany's own words from her 2024 SI interview seem particularly relevant:

"Be confident in who you are and be unapologetically yourself. People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you 'you' to be the best version of yourself is what really matters."

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes continues his offseason training as he prepares for the upcoming NFL season.

