Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa follows Brittany Mahomes' footsteps, bringing in daughter to workout session

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, has often been spotted bringing her kids to workout sessions. The Sports Illustrated model recently inspired Marissa Lawrence, wife of Jacksonville Jaguars star Trevor Lawrence, to bring her daughter Shae to her own workouts.

On Friday, Marissa Lawrence reshared an Instagram Story of her friend Makenzie Rencher, which featured a clip of Marissa's daughter Shae joining her at the gym. Makenzie, charmed by the adorable guest, captioned the Story:

"Had a cutie join us at the gym this morning."

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa brings daughter to workout session (Image Source: Marissa/IG)

The couple recently came home from their family vacation in Colorado, marking their daughter Shae's first-ever vacation out of state. They kept fans updated with pictures on social media, and Marissa wrapped up the trip by sharing an Instagram recap of her best moments with husband Trevor Lawrence and daughter.

"Our first family trip!! So proud of our girl & I love getting to show her the world," Marissa captioned her Instagram post.

Trevor Lawrence and his wife, Marissa, celebrated their daughter's major milestone

Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa, proud parents of their first daughter Shae, celebrate even her smallest milestones. Earlier this month, they marked Shae turning 2 months old with a special celebration.

To celebrate Shae turning 2 months old, Marissa penned down a wholesome tribute accompanied by photos from the couple's newborn photoshoot. In her Instagram post, she shared the significant changes she has recently noticed in Shae.

"Two months with our perfect girl!!! Shae has started smiling and trying to talk back to us! She has lots of stompies and kicks- she loves to play! She is recognizing us and it melts my heart every time she lights up when she sees us. She makes our hearts so happy!!" Marissa wrote in the caption.

Before sharing pictures from her workout session with daughter Shae, Marissa Lawrence wrote a "thoughtful" birthday message for Victoria Treadwell, wife of Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Laquon Treadwell.

