Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa pens 'thoughtful' birthday message for Colts' WR Laquon Treadwell's wife Victoria

Indianapolis Colts star Laquon Treadwell's wife, Victoria, turned 29 on Wednesday, and her close friend Marissa Lawrence, Trevor Lawrence's wife, made her day special with a wholesome message shared via her Instagram story.

In addition to the note, Marissa posted a collage, which was made up of her four pictures with Victoria.

"Happy birthday to my forever girl. You are always a joy to be around!! You are so kind and thoughtful and fun! You are so confident and truly so beautiful inside and out. You always have a positive outlook on life and never take things too serious," Marissa wrote.

Marissa Lawrence pens birthday message for Laquon Treadwell's wife Victoria (Image Source: Marissa/IG)

Marissa also praised Victoria:

"You are an amazing wife, mom and friend and I'll forever be grateful football brought us together and I get to learn from you! I'm so happy anytime we are together. Life just feels easily Happy birthday V you deserve all the love and more."

Trevor Lawrence’s wife, Marissa, recaps adorable moments from ‘first family trip’

Jacksonville Jaguars star Trevor Lawrence and his wife, Marissa, took their daughter Shae for her "first family trip" to Colorado last week. On Tuesday, Marissa recapped her best memories from the trip via an Instagram post. In the caption, Marissa said she was enjoying her motherhood duties.

"Our first family trip!! So proud of our girl & I love getting to show her the world," Marissa captioned her IG post.

The first slide of the IG post featured a family picture in which Trevor Lawrence held his daughter in his arms while Marissa side-hugged the quarterback. It was followed by a picture of Marissa cuddling Shae in her arms while posting a beautiful picture on the balcony.

Before sharing her Instagram recap, Marissa revealed the "best way" she ended her family vacation in Colorado. Marissa has often been spotted posting adorable pictures of her daughter. Recently, Marissa revealed the cute nickname she has for her newborn.

