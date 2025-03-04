Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, is balancing fitness and motherhood. On Tuesday, on Instagram, she shared a sweet moment from her workout, which featured her newborn daughter, Golden Raye Mahomes.

The picture showed Brittany Mahomes, in a white hoodie and teal leggings, standing beside a stroller with her baby inside, covered by a black shade.

"My fav workout partner," Brittany captioned the post.

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany shares adorable moment with her "favorite workout partner" (Source: Via IG/ @BrittanyLynne)

The Chiefs quarterback's wife, Brittany, trains under Betina Gozo Shimonek, a Nike global trainer. While Brittany lifted weights, Betina was babysitting Golden.

(Source: Via IG/ @BrittanyLynne)

Brittany Mahomes gave birth to Golden on Jan. 12 and started her postpartum workouts on Monday.

Last year, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes announced their third pregnancy in a heartwarming Instagram video. It came after their off-season trip to Europe.

The announcement featured their two children, Sterling Skye and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, along with the baby's sonogram photos. All four of them, including Patrick, wore coordinated white outfits.

The caption read:

"Round three, here we come".

Next was the gender reveal. The Mahomes family made it fun with a game of Tic-Tac-Toe. Sterling wore a pink dress and held a "Big Sister" flag while helping her dad flip over boards.

When three pink Xs appeared, followed by pink smoke and confetti filling the air, it indicated they were having a baby girl.

Patrick Mahomes' wife faced challenges during her third pregnancy

Brittany Mahomes has openly shared that her third pregnancy was the hardest. She struggled with severe morning sickness, which caused constant nausea and vomiting.

Being pregnant while also looking after two young kids under five was tiring for her. Brittany Mahomes also faced skin issues during this pregnancy. In an Instagram Story, she said her skin was "losing its mind" and added:

"This pregnancy has been the hardest on me ... sickness, exhaustion and now skin!"

However, she underwent treatments such as facials to manage the skin breakouts.

Despite being pregnant and handling their two kids, Brittany Mahomes supported her husband, Patrick Mahomes, by attending Kansas City Chiefs games in 2024. Indeed, Brittany shocked NFL fans when she attended a Chiefs game six days after giving birth to Golden Raye Mahomes.

Golden is four years younger than Sterling while two years and two months younger than Bronze.

