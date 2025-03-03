Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany starts postpartum fitness journey weeks after giving birth to third child

Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, is already back in the gym just weeks after giving birth to her third child. She shared a photo of herself working out on Instagram on Monday. Dressed in a black sports bra and leggings, she posed in front of a mirror, flexing her arm and resting one foot on a platform.

Ad

Brittany added a caption:

"Back in the gym with a side of chickens."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Source: (Via Instagram/ @brittanylynne)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The gym in the picture was filled with workout machines like a treadmill and punching bag.

Ad

Trending

Brittany's dedication to fitness comes after welcoming her daughter, Golden Raye Mahomes, on Jan. 12.

She and Patrick shared the news on Instagram with a black-and-white photo of their baby’s feet next to a wooden nameplate.

Brittany and Patrick, married since 2022, are also parents to Sterling Skye and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III.

Patrick Mahomes' wife suffered back injury after giving birth to her second child

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes has always been open about her postpartum challenges. After the birth of her second child, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, she suffered a fractured back due to pelvic floor issues. In March 2024, Brittany shared on social media that she had a fractured back. She used the opportunity to remind women to take care of their bodies after having children.

Ad

In an Instagram Story, Brittany wrote:

"Just a daily reminder. Once you have kids, please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously."

She signed off with a personal note:

“A girl with a fractured back.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brittany has always been active, but after giving birth to her two children, Sterling Skye in 2021 and Patrick "Bronze" Mahomes III in 2022, she understood how much pregnancy can affect the body.

Even with this tough situation, Brittany kept things lighthearted. In another post, she joked:

“But vacaying with my homies will maybe make it better?”

Four months later, the Chiefs QB's wife announced her third pregnancy. She shared the news on Instagram with a heartwarming video featuring her two children, Sterling Skye and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III.

Ad

In the video, the kids showed off the baby's sonogram photos while the family coordinated in white outfits.

Expand Tweet

The announcement was captioned, "Round three, here we come."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.