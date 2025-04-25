"Definitely a steal in the 2nd": NFL fans react to Luther Burden working out after getting left out first round of the draft

NFL fans took to Instagram after former Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III was surprisingly passed over in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Burden responded to the snub by posting a late-night image showing his training gear piled on Mizzou's practice field, initially captioned "Ima show dey ahh." Later, he removed the text.

Once projected as a potential first-round selection, Burden watched as four receivers were picked ahead of him. These included Travis Hunter (No. 2 to Jacksonville), Tetairoa McMillan (No. 8 to Carolina), Emeka Egbuka (No. 10 to Tampa Bay), and Matthew Golden (No. 23 to Green Bay).

The late-night post, timestamped at 12:52 a.m., quickly generated buzz online. Some fans questioned Luther Burden's character and work ethic based on pre-draft rumors that had circulated:

"I think it's more of bro attitude den how he play, his character kinda sh*tty," wrote one.

"Should have been doing that during the season apparently," another commented.

This fan highlighted Luther Burden's drop in production during his junior year when he recorded 536 fewer receiving yards than in his sophomore season.

"If he actually a QB to throw him the ball last year he would've been wayyyyy more productive," defended a third fan.

Image credits: thecollegefootballu/Instagram

However, many supporters dismissed these concerns:

"Definitely a steal in the 2nd. I could see Houston trying to get him, as much as they love Tank let's be honest bro not gonna be the same," wrote one fan, referencing Texans' receiver Tank Dell.

"I'm so convinced this guys gonna end up being a stud for whoever drafts him," added another supporter.

"All heart. Get this guy," added another.

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz previously defended his star receiver against character criticisms on "The Rich Eisen Show" on April 1.

"He's never been arrested, he's never had a public incident at our university, he has never once been to my office to complain about his role... He's just been a great teammate," Drinkwitz stated.

Where could Luther Burden land in the 2025 NFL draft?

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

As USA Today's highest-rated available receiver, several teams with early second-round picks could target him when the draft resumes Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

The Columbia Tribune reported the Houston Texans (No. 34) as a potential landing spot after losing Stefon Diggs in free agency. The Tennessee Titans (No. 35) could pair Luther Burden with first-round quarterback Cam Ward. The Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 36), New England Patriots (No. 38), and New York Jets (No. 42) all have receiver needs.

Recent pre-draft concerns emerged when ESPN's Matt Miller reported NFL teams had requested additional footage of Burden's route-running abilities from Missouri. This was just days before the draft.

