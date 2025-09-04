“Definitely been doing this for years”: NFL fans react as Travis Kelce mocks Patrick Mahomes’ voice during Brazil presser

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce created a lighthearted moment at Thursday’s press conference in Brazil. He borrowed the microphone to mimic quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ voice before a room of reporters.The bit unfolded after Mahomes finished detailing the team’s preparations for their season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers at Corinthians Arena. Kelce leaned in with an imitation, drawing laughter from the room and sparking online reactions.MLFootball @_MLFootballLINKTRAVIS KELCE MIMICKING PATRICK MAHOMES AT THIER BRAZIL PRESS CONFERENCE. Yes; this is real 😭😭😭X lit up with clips of the moment.&quot;He's definitely been doing this for years in the locker room,&quot; one fan said.The Voice of Reason @reasonlockerLINK@_MLFootball He’s definitely been doing this for years in the locker room😂“This is when you know the chemistry can’t get any higher,” another fan said.&quot;Kermit and Elmo,&quot; a fan said.More reactions poured in.&quot;This is when you know the chemistry can’t get any higher,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Kelce probably doesn't know where Brazil is on the map,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Raiders found their material,&quot; a fan said.Travis Kelce said he was getting even after Mahomes joked earlier in the week that his tight end would struggle to locate Brazil on a map.Travis Kelce addresses contract status amid Olympic flag football discussionSyndication: The Enquirer - Source: ImagnPatrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce addressed broader storylines. Both spoke about the NFL’s international push, with games scheduled this season in Dublin, London, Berlin, Madrid and São Paulo.&quot;We want to take American football worldwide, and you can see the fanbase in Brazil,&quot; Mahomes told Olympics.com.&quot;I'm super excited to get out there and play in front of the fans. They look pumped.&quot;The quarterback also spoke on flag football’s inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, calling the idea of playing as an Olympian a “bucket-list opportunity.” Kelce chimed in that if Mahomes is too old to compete by then, he could still collect a medal as the team’s water boy.Travis Kelce is entering the final year of his contract, and his production has dipped in recent seasons. However, Kelce insisted he is not ready to step aside.&quot;It's the last on the contract right now,&quot; Kelce told reporters, according to Charles Goldman.&quot;But I'll tell you what: I'm feeling young, and I'm feeling ready to rock, baby.&quot;Kelce reportedly lost weight during the offseason to push for another championship this season.