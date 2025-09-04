"It's the last year on contract": Travis Kelce drops cryptic retirement update ahead of Chiefs vs. Chargers Week 1 game 

Travis Kelce is entering the final year of his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. The tight end inked a two-year extension with the franchise after clinching the Super Bowl last year. It is his 13th season in the NFL, and there have been speculations about this being his final season, as he will turn 36 in October.Kelce fueled rumors about his retirement as the Chiefs gear up for their overseas clash against the LA Chargers on Friday. The 10-time Pro Bowler was asked if the 2025 NFL season would be his last.&quot;It's the last year on the contract, but I'm feeling young and ready to rock,&quot; Kelce said.Kelce has arrived in São Paulo, Brazil, ahead of the Chiefs’ season opener against the Chargers at Arena Corinthians. Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes were greeted by loud cheers and excited fans at the airport.Travis Kelce shares thoughts on Chiefs’ Brazil opener vs. ChargersAhead of the trip to Brazil, Travis Kelce talked about the NFL’s first regular-season game in the country and only the second international matchup between the two AFC West rivals.Speaking on the &quot;New Heights Podcast&quot; with his brother Jason Kelce on Wednesday, the 10-time Pro Bowler discussed the challenges of playing abroad.“This is the most unique, I think, it’s been in terms of traveling to a game,” Kelce said. “We’re only going two time zones away, but we’re traveling half a day.”Unlike European trips, Kelce noted the Brazil travel schedule makes acclimation difficult.&quot;It's a whole thing right now, of like, trying to get there and get acclimated without losing the sleep schedule, keeping you in tune with, you know, just the times you're waking up in the times you'll be at your peak and athleticism, you know, throughout the day,&quot; Kelce said.&quot;So it's a bit of juggling that I know the stadiums two hours away from the hotel that'll be a unique experience driving to the game for two hours... But I'd be lying if I said I wasn't excited to go down to Brazil, man, dude.&quot;On Sunday, Patrick Mahomes also spoke about Kelce's understanding of the struggles of the 11-hour flight:&quot;Some guys didn't understand how far the travel was. Travis, even though he was just down there like last year. So I was just explaining to him how the globe works.&quot;Coming off a disappointing Super Bowl loss, Kelce is focused on a rebound season.