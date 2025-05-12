"Definition of a low life" - NFL fans react as Colts QB Anthony Richardson undergoes anesthesia for massive tattoo on his back

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has become the talk of the town this offseason, not because of his skills as a football player but for a massive tattoo he got on his back.

Anthony Richardson got the tattoo done during the offseason last year. On Sunday, NFL insider Dov Kleiman shared a video of the process while showcasing the work that went into the quarterback's tattoo. In the caption, Kleiman highlighted how Richardson was under anesthesia for the 7-hour-long process

"Insane: Colts star QB Anthony Richardson went under anesthesia for a crazy full-back body tattoo that is themed around his love for God and Gambling. It includes an Angel, a Roulette Wheel, a Spartan, and a Lion. He was put to sleep for around 7 hours. Richardson is ready to make a statement this season," Kleiman wrote.

Fans took to the comments to share their thoughts and reactions to the Colt quarterback's full-body back tattoo. Some were left unimpressed and criticized Richardson for his choices.

"Definition of a low life," one commented.

"He needs to spend more time in the film room and doing passing drills than getting tattoos smh," another said.

"Should have spent that time getting better at football," one wrote.

Others pointed out how it has become a trend for players in the league to get anesthesia for tattoos.

"Whats up with all these players going under anesthesia for tats? is this a new flex?," one said.

"Damn is this becoming a trend we see NFL players do this every year," one wrote.

"This is like the 3rd or 4th dude I have seen that underwent anesthesia for a tat. That's crazy," another commented.

After being named the starter, Anthony Richardson missed most of his debut campaign due to a season-ending injury. He had an underwhelming performance last season and was benched midway in favor of Joe Flacco.

Richardson returned as the starting quarterback after the Colts suffered two losses under Flacco. He passed for 1,814 yards and eight touchdowns, leading the team to an 8-9 campaign.

Colts WR Anthony Pierce gets real on QB battle between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones

In March, the Colts signed Daniel Jones to a one-year deal worth $14 million. He's competing for the QB1 job alongside Anthony Richardson while trying to revive his career following an underwhelming stint with the Giants.

Wide receiver Anthony Pierce offered his take on the situation. According to Sports Illustrated, Pierce reckons it's too early to name a winner of the QB battle, which is why he's trying to treat both Richardson and Jones as starting quarterbacks.

"Basically just be there for both of them," Pierce said. "Kind of communicate with both of them, treat them both like the starting quarterback and just ask what they need from me. ... So like, anything they need extra from me, I just let them know I'm there for them."

The Indianapolis Colts, who haven't qualified for the playoffs since 2020, seek to become a contender for the Super Bowl this upcoming season.

