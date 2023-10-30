“Definition of washed” - Leonard Fournette's Bills move sees NFL fans compare RB to Celtics era Shaq

As the midway point through the 2023 NFL season is nearing, some teams still have areas to work on their rosters due to injuries or lack of production.

For the Buffalo Bills, they improved their running back group today as they signed veteran free agent Leonard Fournette. The move comes a few weeks after running back Damien Harris was placed on injured reserve due to a neck injury.

Fournette spent the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and became a Super Bowl champion. Earlier, he played for the Jacksonville Jaguars as he was selected fourth-overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. Fournette will provide more depth to the Bills' running back group that features James Cook and Latavius Murray.

Fans weren't too pleased seeing Fournette land with the Buffalo Bills. Some think he's washed up and doesn't have much left in the tank while others think that the Bills' running back room led by Cook and Murray is good enough.

What can Leonard Fournette provide for the Buffalo Bills?

Leonard Fournette now joins the third team of his NFL career and will be playing in his seventh season in the league.

In six seasons, Fournette has ran for 4,478 yards on 1,132 carries and has scored 34 touchdowns on the ground. As a pass catcher out of the backfield, he has caught 312 passes for 2,219 yards, and seven touchdowns.

Fournette isn't as quick and agile as he once was early on in his career, and with him aging, he won't be expected to be the lead back in Buffalo. He will provide more depth for James Cook and Latavius Murray and may be used for short yardage situations, as he is bigger, physical back.

