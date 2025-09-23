“Deion Sanders calling in favors” “We already had cheerleaders”: NFL fans react as Shilo Sanders works out with 49ers

Shilo Sanders, the brother of Shedeur Sanders, is currently without an NFL team after being cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, it was revealed on Tuesday that Shilo is working out with another NFL team.&quot;49ers had Shilo Sanders in today for a workout. &quot;Here is how NFl fans reacted to this news.These fans think that Deion Sanders was involved in the move.&quot;Deion calling in favors.&quot;, said this fan. &quot;Daddy called some friends.&quot;, said another fan.These fans think that Shilo is never going to get onto a NFL field&quot;i thought we already had cheerleaders.&quot;, said this fan.&quot;Really. I thought he was done with football.&quot;, said another fan.While these fans wish him good luck.&quot;Shilo Sanders deserves a chance! He was wronged and we all know it!.&quot;, said this fan&quot;Good luck to him.&quot;, said another fan.Is Shilo Sanders' NFL career already over?Shilo Sanders entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was after a senior year with the Colorado Buffaloes that was marred by injury.However, thanks to moves pulled by his father (such as organising his own NFL combine), Shilo was able to get onto the roster of an NFL team.But, this did not last long.During the Buccaneers preseason game with the Buffalo Bills, Sanders was ejected after punching Bills tight end Zach Davidson. He would be cut from the team the next day and later fined by the NFL.The 49ers offer Sanders a second chance. Another opportunity to prove that he can play in the NFL. While they have not offered Sanders a contact or a spot on the practice squad, a workout session is a step in the right direction.