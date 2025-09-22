Deion Sanders delivers blunt take on Jerry Jones amid Cowboys' billionaire owner's media firestorm

As Jerry Jones is likely aware, Deion Sanders has little direct association with the NFL as a college coach (family ties aside), but he still has opinions on teams, players, and events taking place, as well as at least one team owner.

Speaking on a Sept. 22 edition of the "New Heights Podcast," the Colorado Buffaloes coach spoke bluntly on his opinion of Jerry Jones.

The sentiment was overwhelmingly positive, and he went on to throw in a description of the Philadelphia Eagles fan base that put Jason Kelce in splits. His logic for arriving at his conclusion about Jones was not to look at what the media has to say, but what the players have to say.

"Jerry Jones will go down, and should go down in history as arguably the best owner that ever owned a football franchise because you hear media talk about Jerry," Sanders said. "You've never heard a player talk about Jerry Jones in a negative fashion, because he is unbelievable."

"Man, the Cowboys, you talking about America's team, and when you travel and when you go places, probably like it is [for Jason Kelce] because right now they see it's probably the same way. Philly fans are crazy. They'll kill you, shank you," he added.

Sanders' opinion of Jones is sky-high, but one can argue he has plenty of reason to side with the Dallas Cowboys general manager, considering Jones set him up for the second half of his NFL career, winning multiple Super Bowls in the process in the 1990s.

Jerry Jones issues statement about playoff chances after Week 3 disaster

Jones at Dallas Cowboys v Chicago Bears - Source: Getty

Jerry Jones received a compliment on Monday, Sept. 22 from Deion Sanders, but it was a drop in the bucket of a sea of criticism of everyone associated with the team after they were eviscerated by the Chicago Bears in Week 3. The team fell to the team by a score of 31-14, prompting questions for Jones.

According to a Sept. 22 quote obtained by Heavy, Jones was still confident about the overall team, but had a call to action for one side of the ball.

“You saw (Dak Prescott) out there today, and you saw what I think we’re capable of doing in the running game and that type of deal, so yes, I fully do. As we evolve towards the playoffs, we’ve got to get better defensively,” Jones said.

Of course, lingering over the defensive struggles is Jones' decision to trade Micah Parsons, the biggest star on the defensive side of the ball. Will the Cowboys respond?

