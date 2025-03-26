Deion Sanders drops truth bomb on Cowboys' coaching job offer from Jerry Jones

Deion Sanders revealed how close he was to coaching the Dallas Cowboys, the team he played for from 1995 through 1999 and where he won his second Super Bowl. After becoming a sought-after coach in college following impressive stints at Jackson State and Colorado, Sanders drew attention from NFL franchises.

The Las Vegas Raiders were considered a possibility for "Coach Prime," but the Cowboys were always in the conversation to lure him away from Boulder and join the NFL.

During Wednesday's edition of "The Skip Bayless Show," Sanders cleared up the rumors about his potential arrival to the Lone Star. Sanders acknowledged that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had an interest in him.

"He did, and he still does," Sanders said. "Jerry's a dear friend. I love him to life. I know the Jerry Jones that a lot of people don't get the opportunity to see.

"They just see the business tycoon, the stout businessman, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys. I know the Jerry Jones that loves his kids and loves his wife to life. I know that guy. It was interesting."

Deion Sanders said he wasn't convinced the chance was there, but after a conversation, he knew the possibility was real. However, he said one condition prevented him from going all the way through the process with the Cowboys.

"At first, I didn’t really think about it that much, but after we conversated, I said, 'Wow, this has a possibility,'" Sanders said (Timestamp: 14:03).

"Would I do it? The only way I would have done it, Skip, to be honest with you, is if I knew, guaranteed, I had an opportunity to coach my sons. Absolutely. Because other than that, why?

"No, I'm not going to say it was offered to me. I'm going to say it was an opportunity that could have presented itself, but we didn’t go to the next level. But Jerry was always honest and straight up from day one. He’s always been."

Deion Sanders explained how he would have dealt with Jerry Jones' media presence

Skip Bayless expressed his concerns about Jerry Jones trying to steal the spotlight from Deion Sanders, a person who draws a lot of attention from the media wherever he goes.

"Because we have a friendship, we have a relationship," Sanders said. "And people forget, Jerry Jones just wants to win. That’s it. He paid a king's ransom to whomever he thought and whomever his personnel targeted for him to choose, and it hasn’t worked out.

"And we get upset with him because it hasn’t worked out. We get upset with him because he does a radio show. He’s been doing a radio show. We get upset with him because he tells the truth, you know, because all the other owners are distant. They’re aloof. They’re not out there."

The Cowboys ultimately promoted offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to the head-coaching position, but having Sanders at the helm would have done wonders for Dallas, not only on the field but media-wise.

Deion Sanders is one of the most popular coaches in American sports, and his return to Dallas would have done numbers.

