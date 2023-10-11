Dak Prescott had a very disastrous Sunday outing – just one touchdown against three interceptions and four sacks received as his Dallas Cowboys were embarrassingly routed 10-42 by the dominant San Francisco 49ers.

Two days later, a certain former Super Bowl winner with "America's Team" spoke up on the matter.

On Tuesday, Deion Sanders appeared on The CW's "Inside the NFL" for an exclusive interview. There, he shared his thoughts on Prescott's recent performance:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I just felt bad for Dak. I really did, I felt bad for Dak because I think Dak is better than that. He truly, he's going to show that, but I felt bad for him."

Expand Tweet

Skip Bayless reiterates Cowboys benching Dak Prescott for Trey Lance

During the preseason, the Dallas Cowboys made quite possibly the most widely-discussed trade of 2023 since Aaron Rodgers joined the New York Jets: they traded for Trey Lance, the much-maligned San Francisco 49ers quarterback whose future in Santa Clara had become uncertain with the presence of Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold.

As the former team of the 2021 No. 3 pick was dominating the game on Sunday, Skip Bayless had an idea:

Expand Tweet

The Cowboys instead used backup Cooper Rush as expected, but that did not stop the veteran sportscaster/journalist from pitching for the third-stringer. Two days later on his show "Undisputed", Bayless upgraded his idea: ditch Dak Prescott for Lance in 2024 and start anew.

He told co-hosts Keyshawn Johnson and Richard Sherman:

"You say you can do a whole lot worse? We can do a whole lot better than Rayne Dakota Prescott... You just have to figure it out. You just have to hit the reset button. Plunge!

"Jerry did a good thing. He went out and stole Trey Lance. Kyle and Mike Shanahan studied all the tape and sat with the young man and decided, 'He is worth us betting the entire ranch and future on.' ...You have him; he is yours. You can hit the reset. You can just say going into next preseason, 'This is what we're gonna do: no more Dak Prescott; we are going forward with Trey Lance. We're gonna roll his dice out there.'"

Expand Tweet

In eight career NFL games, Lance has started half of them and thrown for 797 yards and five touchdowns against three interceptions. He has also rushed for 235 yards and a touchdown.