"Deion Sanders' impact is little overrated" - NFL analyst gets 100% real on Shedeur Sanders' draft stock tanking due to Coach Prime

By Rit Nanda
Modified Mar 25, 2025 04:54 GMT
NCAA Football: Oklahoma State at Colorado - Source: Imagn
NFL analyst gets 100% real on Shedeur Sanders' draft stock tanking due to Coach Prime - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders is expected to be among the first quarterbacks taken in the 2025 NFL Draft and his being Hall-of-Famer Deion Sanders' son increases the spotlight even further. However, NFL analyst John Middlekauff thinks that teams will not judge the Colorado player based on his family connections.

Answering questions on his podcast, the former scout said that teams are looking at Shedeur Sanders because of what he has achieved on the field. That said, Middlekauff acknowledged that if Deion Sanders chose to get as involved in the draft process as Archie Manning did with his sons, then that would have a different impact. However, he maintained that he does not see that happening, saying,

"No, I don't think Deion's [value will impact Shedeur's draft status]. Shedeur, people are gonna draft him because I think he can play. I think the Deion impact's a little overrated unless he, like, you know, pulled an Archie Manning, but just like him around, I don't think has much, if any impact."
Deion Sanders has previously stated his red line for Shedeur Sanders

While Deion Sanders' career in the NFL might not influence how teams view Shedeur Sanders, his inputs might influence his son. The Colorado coach has been clear before that there are certain teams he will ask his son not to play in the NFL. While he did not mention particular names, he said that being in the football business means he knows what goes on behind the scenes. Appearing on the Tamron Hall Show a couple of months ago, Coach Prime had stated,

"It's not like that. It's not like who I would like for him to play for. It's a couple of teams that I won't allow him to play for. So it's not like that. But this is my profession. I know what's behind the curtain. We ain't got to get back there for me to understand what's behind the curtain and what's not prominent for my son. I'm not doing it."
While there was no indication of which team he meant, he later clarified that the New York Giants are not one of them. Instead, he remarked in a different interview that he hoped that Shedeur Sanders would join them. Deion Sanders said,

"We are hoping for New York."

The Titans have the top pick, for now, in the 2025 NFL Draft followed by the Browns and the Giants. Shedeur Sanders is widely tipped to be among the top two quarterbacks taken along with Miami's Cam Ward.

