"I got to really see God’s face" - Deion Sanders gets candid about almost losing a leg and how faith got him through recent tough times

Hall of Fame defensive back Deion Sanders is as tough as they get on and off the field. Many of his peers have labeled the eight-time First-Team All-Pro as the best defensive back in NFL history.

The former NFL superstar is currently embarking on a career as a coach and is in his first gig with Jackson State.

Recently, Sanders opened up about undergoing an operation on his foot. Because of this surgery, he had to step away from Jackson State's last three games of the 2021 season.

The medical procedure was brought about due to him having severe clots in his legs. As a result, he had two toes amputated. Sanders recently spoke to Chris Neely on Thee Pregame Show about his traumatic experience:

“Shoot, it’s been a tremendous ride. We may smell like the smoke because we’ve been through the fire. But I wouldn’t change none of it. I needed it, I love it, I’m proud of it, I’m thankful for it. I got to really see God’s face and the different personalities of God, I feel.”

Sanders added that he was blessed because he thought he was originally going to lose his leg from knee down.

"When I look up and say thank you, Jesus, it’s because I know the quiet cries at night that were in that hospital.”

Sanders has recovered well and feels better. He is back to his coaching job at Jackson State.

Deion Sanders became Jackson State's head coach in 2020

Deion Sanders

On September 21, 2020, Deion Sanders became head coach of the Jackson State Tigers.

In his first season as head coach, he led the Tigers to a 4-3 record before the season was cut short due to COVID-19.

The following season, 'Prime' proved that he belonged to coaching in the NCAA. He led the Tigers to a 11-2 record, going 9-0 in their conference. He is 15-5 in his two seasons as head coach and will be entering his third season.

Sanders is one of the all-time NFL greats. He retired as a two-time Super Bowl champion and Defensive Player of the Year in 1994, an eight-time Pro Bowler, and with eight All-Pro selections.

He retired with career numbers of 54 interceptions, 22 total touchdowns, 1,331 interception yards, 784 receiving yards, 512 tackles, 10 forced fumbles, and 13 fumble recoveries.

