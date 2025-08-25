  • home icon
  Deion Sanders posts cryptic message after Shilo faces heat over punching row and gets cut by Buccaneers

Deion Sanders posts cryptic message after Shilo faces heat over punching row and gets cut by Buccaneers

By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Published Aug 25, 2025 17:18 GMT
Big 12 Football Pro Day - Source: Getty

Deion Sanders rejoiced a few months ago when two sons made it to the NFL. But cut to the present, Shilo Sanders was denied a spot on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 53-man roster, while Shedeur Sanders is battling for playing time in a packed quarterback room for the Cleveland Browns.

The NFL teams are finalizing their 53-man roster for the upcoming season and one of the most prominent names to be released is rookie safety Shilo. After going undrafted, Sanders was signed by the Buccaneers in April. However, after seeing his performance and his punching incident in the preseason game against the Bills, the franchise decided to cut the 25-year-old from their final lineup.

After the news broke, Shilo's father and NFL legend, Sanders, posted a cryptic message. Coach Prime wrote:

"Let’s Love and Unite instead of Displaying Hate & dividing us all. #CoachPrime."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles calls out Shilo Sanders for making an "inexcusable" move against the Bills

Shilo Sanders made the headlines during the Buccaneers' preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, but for the wrong reasons. During the game, the rookie safety took a swing at Bills tight end Zach Davidson, resulting in his ejection.

Bucs coach Todd Bowles addressed the incident and called it inexcusable:

"You can't throw punches in this league. That's inexcusable. They're going to get you every time. You've got to grow from that," Bowles said, according to a tweet by Fox Sports' Greg Auman."

Before joining the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent, Shilo Sanders spent two years in Colorado. The safety played with his brother, Shedeur Sanders, under his father, Deion Sanders, who served as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. During that time, he made 137 total tackles and became one of the key elements of Coach Prime's defense.

Now that Shilo is without a team in the NFL, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the rookie and if he will join another team soon. Maybe the Cleveland Browns can offer Shilo a contract, and both brothers may play on the same team again. Only time will tell.

Edited by Krutik Jain
