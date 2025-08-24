"That was inexcusable": Todd Bowles grills Shilo Sanders for punching Bills TE & getting ejected as Bucs rookie's future hangs by thread

Shilo Sanders got into trouble during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. The rookie safety had a heated moment with TE Zach Davidson during a play. He held onto Sanders for a few yards, which left the rookie irritated.
Shilo Sanders swung a punch at Zach Davidson's face, resulting in a flagrant foul before being ejected from the game by officials. In the post-game press conference, Bucs coach Todd Bowles talked about the incident.
He called the situation "inexcusable" and stated that Shilo needs to develop and grow from this incident.
"You can't throw punches in this league. That's inexcusable. They're going to get you every time. You've got to grow from that," Bowles said as per a tweet by FOX Sports' Greg Auman.
After spending two seasons with his brother and dad at Colorado, Shilo Sanders signed with the Bucs after going undrafted in this year's NFL draft. The rookie safety is fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster.
However, his future with the team remains uncertain following this ejection case. Will Todd Bowles decide to give Coach Prime's son another chance or end up cutting him from the roster?
