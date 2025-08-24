  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "That was inexcusable": Todd Bowles grills Shilo Sanders for punching Bills TE & getting ejected as Bucs rookie's future hangs by thread

"That was inexcusable": Todd Bowles grills Shilo Sanders for punching Bills TE & getting ejected as Bucs rookie's future hangs by thread

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 24, 2025 05:30 GMT
Shilo and Bowles (Credits: Sk library)
Shilo and Bowles (Credits: Sk library)

Shilo Sanders got into trouble during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. The rookie safety had a heated moment with TE Zach Davidson during a play. He held onto Sanders for a few yards, which left the rookie irritated.

Ad

Shilo Sanders swung a punch at Zach Davidson's face, resulting in a flagrant foul before being ejected from the game by officials. In the post-game press conference, Bucs coach Todd Bowles talked about the incident.

He called the situation "inexcusable" and stated that Shilo needs to develop and grow from this incident.

"You can't throw punches in this league. That's inexcusable. They're going to get you every time. You've got to grow from that," Bowles said as per a tweet by FOX Sports' Greg Auman.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

After spending two seasons with his brother and dad at Colorado, Shilo Sanders signed with the Bucs after going undrafted in this year's NFL draft. The rookie safety is fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster.

However, his future with the team remains uncertain following this ejection case. Will Todd Bowles decide to give Coach Prime's son another chance or end up cutting him from the roster?

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications