"Y'all got jokes" - Deion Sanders seems to see the funny side of being gifted fake toes for his 55th birthday

NFL legend and Jackson State College Football head coach Deion Sanders recently received a hilarious birthday gift.

Sanders had to get surgery on his left foot due to a longtime injury he suffered during his 14-year NFL career.

Sanders had two toes cut off earlier this year as a result of complications from foot surgery last fall. The big toe and the second toe on his left foot had to be surgically removed.

Dr. Steven Sheskier, who is an orthopedic surgeon, said that there was a blood clot in the femoral artery, which is one of the main arteries in the leg.

For his 55th birthday, Sanders was gifted two fake toes from his friend Sam to replace the appendages that were amputated earlier this year.

Despite it being a 'personal gift', Sanders made light of the situation, saying he liked the gift, and laughed it off.

"Y'all got jokes!! Thank you. I really feel complete now."

Sanders took over as the head coach of the Jackson State Tigers on September 21, 2020.

In his first season as the head coach in 2020, he led the Tigers to a 4-3 record with a shortened season due to COVID. Last season, he led them to an impressive 11-2 record.

Deion Sanders is considered by many as the greatest-ever cornerback

Deion Sanders at the DIRECTV's Sixth Annual Celebrity Beach Bowl - Game

Deion Sanders is taking football to the next level as he recently became a college head coach in the last few years.

Before that, he was on TV as an analyst for years with multiple different companies, most notably with the NFL Network.

However, even before taking the microphone on TV, Sanders had one of the best NFL careers in history. He was selected in the first-round of the 1989 draft and shone throughout his NFL career.

He earned eight Pro Bowl selections and eight All-Pro selections, won two Super Bowls throughout his career, and won Defensive Player of the Year in 1994.

Now, 'Primetime' is looking to win a Championship in college, as the head coach of the Jackson State Tigers.

