Deion Sanders refuses to blame Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy despite crashing out of NFL playoffs

Deion Sanders may now be a head coach at the University of Colorado, but he was once a member of the Dallas Cowboys. As someone who has now played and coached, he sees things a bit differently than most and agrees with the team's decision to retain head coach Mike McCarthy.

Sanders was a guest on Robert Griffin III's podcast, "RG3 and The Ones," the former NFL defensive back said that it's on the players to execute the game plan for the team to be successful.

Although the failure of the team often falls on the head coach, he can only do so much if the players aren't playing to their full potential.

"Big time players making big time plays in big time games. That’s what I think the main issue is.

"Like, I’ve been on every side of this thing. So, I know you can dial it up, but if they don’t do their jobs, it ain’t gonna work and you sit up there.

"Who was supposed to do what on this play, because all plays are designed to be successful. We don’t design a play to be unsuccessful, but they don’t do their jobs and that’s just the nature of the game at any level."

Sanders even mentioned star players making plays when the team needed them the most. For the Dallas Cowboys, that was the lack of offensive production from their number one wide receiver, CeeDee Lamb, in the Wild Card round.

Deion Sanders' sons gifted him a new home in Colorado

Deion Sanders and his sons had a full-circle moment recently. His sons, Deion Sanders Jr., Shedeur and Shilo, all came together to purchase him a new home near Boulder, Colorado.

In a video that was posted to Well off Media, the soon-to-be second-year head coach is seen taking a tour of the property for the first time.

The luxury property has picturesque views of the Flatirons and has its own lake. His sons wanted to make sure that their father had somewhere to call home after they depart from the University of Colorado after the 2024 season.

Shedeur and Shilo both intend to return to the Buffaloes next season, after a disappointing 4-8 campaign in 2023. After having the wealth to support his sons throughout his career, he is now getting a gift from them before they embark on their professional careers.