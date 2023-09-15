Deion Sanders has become the talk of the town among the college football community. The Colorado Buffaloes head coach has led his team to a 2-0 start this season, with wins over TCU and Nebraska.

Sanders turned over Colorado’s roster, and the results have been nothing short of spectacular. The by-products of his coaching methods have also led to reports suggesting that he might decide to take up a job in the NFL soon.

Despite reported interest from the big league, it doesn’t appear that Sanders is keen on leaving Colorado.

On Friday, when First Take host Shannon Sharpe asked the 56-year-old whether he would make the jump to the NFL, Sanders responded:

"I ain't going to the NFL. I like it in Boulder, I like it in Boulder."

Sanders has not only worked wonders at Colorado in his short time with the team. He also had an excellent record while working at Jackson State.

Across three seasons with the Tigers, he racked up a 27-7 record, winning two SWAC championships. Sanders also won the SWAC Coach of the Year in 2021 and 2022.

Deion Sanders net worth: How much is the Buffaloes HC worth in 2023?

Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders

As per reports, Deion Sanders is worth a whopping $50 million as of 2023. He made most of his wealth during his playing days in the NFL.

Sanders played in the NFL for 14 seasons. His first stint was from 1989 to 2000. He announced his first retirement in 2000 but returned to football for two more years in 2004.

He racked up 512 tackles, 53 interceptions, 3,523 kickoff return yards, and 22 touchdowns during his career in the big league. Sanders won two Super Bowl titles, one with the San Francisco 49ers in 1995 and the other with the Dallas Cowboys in 1996. He also earned eight Pro Bowl honors.

After retiring from the NFL, Sanders has had head coaching gigs with the Prime Prep Academy, Triple A Academy, and Jackson State.