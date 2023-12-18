 “Don’t fool me, don’t tease me”: Deion Sanders sends Cowboys a message on being humbled by Josh Allen’s Bills

The Dallas Cowboys were riding high coming into Highmark Stadium to face the Buffalo Bills and got the breaks beat of them 31-10 in devastating fashion.

Dallas has been consistent over the last six to seven weeks, but on the road against good opposition, it is a different team. Former Cowboys star Deion Sanders is the latest to simply want some consistency from Dallas when it comes up against good teams.

Despite Josh Allen only throwing 15 passes in the game the Bills ran all over the Cowboys. James Cook totaled 179 rushing yards on 25 carries as Dallas simply couldn't stop the run.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Deion Sanders wants Cowboys to be a consistent football team

While the loss to Buffalo isn't the end of the world for the Cowboys, the harsh reality is being 3-4 on the road this season isn't ideal. Especially when it looks like Dallas, who has already punched its playoff ticket, will be on the road for the entirety of the postseason.

Sanders, who was a guest on Shannon Sharpe and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson's podcast Nightcap, wants Dallas to become a consistent team.

Sanders said:

“I love em. I’m not gonna say it’s one particular thing I don’t like about them. I love them. I just want them to continue to be consistent. Don’t fool me, man. Don’t tease me. We don’t like to be fooled, we don’t like to be teased."

"Don’t take me all the way to the altar and then you gonna dip on me. Don’t do that. Oftentimes they can always have the propensity to do that and I’m hoping this is just one of those games.” [15:16]

Dallas Cowboys face tough run-in to playoffs

Dallas Cowboys v Buffalo Bills

Dallas knew it had a tough December when the schedule came out and after beating the Seahawks and the Eagles, it came undone against Buffalo.

Now, things get tight in the race for the NFC and the NFC East as Dallas faces Miami and Detroit in the next two weeks, which feels like it could have serious implications on the team's mentality heading into the postseason.

Win those two games, and the narrative shifts around Mike McCarthy's team, but lose and things get dark, very dark for Dallas as the playoffs approach.

Expand Tweet

Some have said that this loss is one that Dallas "needed" to have. It checked their ego and reminded them that there is still plenty of work to do.

With three games remaining in the regular season, Dallas still has a lot to play for. One of which is to find that consistency that will hold them in good stead for when playoff football rolls around.