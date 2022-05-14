"Handle a young man" - Deion Sanders warns NCAA saying current coaching staff aren't capable of managing better paid athletes

Deion Sanders has issued a stern warning to the NCAA over the recent change to college sports, with players now allowed to make money off their name image and likeness (NIL), while still in school.

For higher-profile athletes in college sports, the ability to make some serious money is now there. There are concerns over the effect large sums of money can have on a young player's development.

Sanders took to Twitter to give some advice to the NCAA surrounding the new NIL rules. He said that at this moment in time, schools do not have the means to handle players who are earning large sums of money while still in college.

Sanders said:

“You got a problem, see when you start paying athletes like they are professionals, you get athletes acting like they are professionals, and you don’t have staffs large enough and equipped enough to handle a young man with money."

COACH PRIME @DeionSanders @NCAA ⁩ YOU HAVE A PROBLEM! I’m trying to help before it blows up in your face. Money Makes You More Of Who You Really Are. Now think about that for a minute. God bless u all. #CoachPrime ⁦@NCAA⁩ YOU HAVE A PROBLEM! I’m trying to help before it blows up in your face. Money Makes You More Of Who You Really Are. Now think about that for a minute. God bless u all. #CoachPrime https://t.co/ZbncNK2PDt

He added:

“Handle a young man that’s making more money than some coaches on staff, you got a real problem. So, I suggest to you to allow college teams to hire more qualified men, qualified, that can handle these young men that are getting this money.”

Deon Sanders suggested a safeguard for the NIL rule

Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons

As the former NFL star stated above, there needs to be some fort of financial advisor at all schools to help teach these young college athletes about money and investment.

While players are not getting money from their on-field efforts, the money will come through sponsors, endorsements on social media and to promote certain products for companies and this can lead to big money, really quickly.

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano Estimates suggest Reggie Bush would make between $4 million to $6 million annually with the new NIL rules.



Yet the NCAA took away his Heisman Trophy because he accepted $300k under the table while USC made millions of dollars off his success.



It's time to return him the trophy. Estimates suggest Reggie Bush would make between $4 million to $6 million annually with the new NIL rules.Yet the NCAA took away his Heisman Trophy because he accepted $300k under the table while USC made millions of dollars off his success.It's time to return him the trophy. https://t.co/p71C0dJOKO

The Hall of Famer suggests that there should be someone in place at schools that the athletes can learn off. Otherwise, there could be several players who make life-altering money, only to have it prove detrimental to them later in life.

We want athletes to take advantage of their status and make enough money to be financially set for the rest of their lives. No one wants to see young athletes ruined by riches and down on their luck. Hopefully a system can be put in place before it is too late.

Edited by John Maxwell