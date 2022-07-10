Create
"Delete this post before the league gets hold of it and randomly drug tests him" - NFL fans speculate about Aaron Rodgers looking 'high' at golf event

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions
Zachary Roberts
ANALYST
Modified Jul 10, 2022 12:18 AM IST

The NFL generally has strict penalties for drug-related infractions. In the past, Josh Gordon was suspended indefinitely from the league. Daryl Washington received a full-year suspension in 2014. Aldon Smith received a nine-game ban in the same year before later being suspended indefinitely. Will Fuller lost six games in the 2020 season due to a drug infraction.

It's not a good idea for NFL athletes to take drugs, both for physical reasons and because it's heavily frowned upon. So when football fans see a picture of Aaron Rodgers in which the reigning MVP looks like he might potentially be under the influence, they get a little concerned.

One fan hopes the post gets taken down before the league offices see it.

@itskatiebrown @AaronRodgers12 @PatMcAfeeShow @BostonConnr @OfficialAJHawk Delete this post before the nfl gets ahold of it and randomly drug tests Rodgers

However, one comment reminded them that it's no longer illegal in the NFL and it's legal in the state.

@DielemanJosh @itskatiebrown @AaronRodgers12 @PatMcAfeeShow @BostonConnr @OfficialAJHawk State legal. And not being tested for anymore. Still can't believe the NFL wasted the primes of Josh Gordon and Ricky Williams over basically nothing. insider.com/nfl-players-ca…

Other fans noticed that Rodgers looked high, too.

Screenshot via RobertMcLeery6 on Twitter
Screenshot via RobertMcLeery6 on Twitter

One Green Bay Packers fan zoomed in on Rodgers' eyes for proof.

@itskatiebrown @AaronRodgers12 @PatMcAfeeShow @BostonConnr @OfficialAJHawk That's not Aaron Rodgers. That's my dad stoned af. https://t.co/V0UBEuv5uc

Another response called him the "highest man."

@itskatiebrown @AaronRodgers12 @PatMcAfeeShow @BostonConnr @OfficialAJHawk @PFTCommenter highest man on any calculable plane of existence https://t.co/O7QP50RoTx

That was a statement with which one other fan agreed.

@itskatiebrown @AaronRodgers12 @PatMcAfeeShow @BostonConnr @OfficialAJHawk @PFTCommenter Aaron Rodgers is the highest man alive

Another Packers fan agreed that the quarterback definitely looked like he's under the influence of something.

@itskatiebrown @AaronRodgers12 @PatMcAfeeShow @BostonConnr @OfficialAJHawk Rodgers looks like he was at a Grateful Dead concert 🎶

A Packers fan couldn't resist dragging Pat McAfee into it.

@itskatiebrown @AaronRodgers12 @PatMcAfeeShow @BostonConnr @OfficialAJHawk He's with McAfee, you think they're not lighting it up lol?

A fan believed both were having the time of their lives.

@itskatiebrown @AaronRodgers12 @PatMcAfeeShow @BostonConnr @OfficialAJHawk Aaron and Pat are on CLAHD 9 have a weekend boys!

There was a bit of concern over Rodgers' appearance, but at least, one fan isn't concerned at all. In fact, they love it.

@itskatiebrown @AaronRodgers12 @PatMcAfeeShow @BostonConnr @OfficialAJHawk Aaron looks stoned. Love it.

The NFL's harshest drug punishments

The league has not efver taken drug abuse lightly. In 1989, former Cincinnati Bengal Stanley Wilson was suspended for life. In 1995, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Bernard Williams also received a lifetime ban.

youtube-cover

Several players received indefinite bans, but were later reinstated:

  • Tanard Jackson (2x)
  • Dale Carter (2x)
  • Fred Davis
  • Tony Peters
  • Johnny Jolly
  • Silas Redd
  • Travis Henry

Others have not had their indefinite suspensions removed, including:

  • Justin Blackmon
  • Tanard Jackson (his third indefinite suspension)
  • Trey Watts
  • Sammie Lee Hill
  • Martavis Bryant
  • Josh Gordon (has had two indefinite suspensions)
  • Randy Gregory
  • David Irving
  • Rolando McLain
youtube-cover

Other offenders lost full seasons, including:

  • Darren Waller
  • Justin Gilbert
  • Aldon Smith
  • Frank Alexander
  • Dion Jordan
  • Ricky Williams

While the league does seem to have mellowed on weed-related offenses in recent years, they're still prone to crack down on other things. Even the drugs they're not as worried about can result in serious penalties.

Players, potentially including Aaron Rodgers, have to be very careful.

