"Delete this post before the league gets hold of it and randomly drug tests him" - NFL fans speculate about Aaron Rodgers looking 'high' at golf event

The NFL generally has strict penalties for drug-related infractions. In the past, Josh Gordon was suspended indefinitely from the league. Daryl Washington received a full-year suspension in 2014. Aldon Smith received a nine-game ban in the same year before later being suspended indefinitely. Will Fuller lost six games in the 2020 season due to a drug infraction.

It's not a good idea for NFL athletes to take drugs, both for physical reasons and because it's heavily frowned upon. So when football fans see a picture of Aaron Rodgers in which the reigning MVP looks like he might potentially be under the influence, they get a little concerned.

One fan hopes the post gets taken down before the league offices see it.

However, one comment reminded them that it's no longer illegal in the NFL and it's legal in the state.

Other fans noticed that Rodgers looked high, too.

One Green Bay Packers fan zoomed in on Rodgers' eyes for proof.

Another response called him the "highest man."

That was a statement with which one other fan agreed.

Another Packers fan agreed that the quarterback definitely looked like he's under the influence of something.

A Packers fan couldn't resist dragging Pat McAfee into it.

A fan believed both were having the time of their lives.

There was a bit of concern over Rodgers' appearance, but at least, one fan isn't concerned at all. In fact, they love it.

The NFL's harshest drug punishments

The league has not efver taken drug abuse lightly. In 1989, former Cincinnati Bengal Stanley Wilson was suspended for life. In 1995, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Bernard Williams also received a lifetime ban.

Several players received indefinite bans, but were later reinstated:

Tanard Jackson (2x)

Dale Carter (2x)

Fred Davis

Tony Peters

Johnny Jolly

Silas Redd

Travis Henry

Others have not had their indefinite suspensions removed, including:

Justin Blackmon

Tanard Jackson (his third indefinite suspension)

Trey Watts

Sammie Lee Hill

Martavis Bryant

Josh Gordon (has had two indefinite suspensions)

Randy Gregory

David Irving

Rolando McLain

Other offenders lost full seasons, including:

Darren Waller

Justin Gilbert

Aldon Smith

Frank Alexander

Dion Jordan

Ricky Williams

While the league does seem to have mellowed on weed-related offenses in recent years, they're still prone to crack down on other things. Even the drugs they're not as worried about can result in serious penalties.

Players, potentially including Aaron Rodgers, have to be very careful.

