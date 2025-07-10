  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Demarcus Robinson dodges jail time in DUI case with fine set of $390, 8 months after 49ers WR's arrest 

Demarcus Robinson dodges jail time in DUI case with fine set of $390, 8 months after 49ers WR's arrest 

By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Published Jul 10, 2025 16:47 GMT
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-LA Rams at Philadelphia Eagles (image credit: IMAGN)

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson was found not guilty of serious charges that would have landed him behind bars. Robinson escaped jail time in favor of a $390 fine.

Ad

Robinson was arrested in November when he was still playing for the LA Rams. He was pulled over for driving above 100 mph in a white Dodger sedan. Robinson was charged with driving without a license and driving with a BAC of 0/08 or higher. His plea and sentencing took place in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The new 49ers wide receiver was ordered to pay a fine of $390 and complete court-mandated programs like a three-month alcohol education program. Robinson will also be on 36 months of probation.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Mr. Robinson has taken this process extremely seriously by already completing most of the terms of his probation," Robinson's attorney, Jacquelin Sparagna, said on Tuesday, via TMZ Sports. "We expect that his probation will terminate early at the 18-month mark after which his case will be expunged."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

However, Robinson could face some repercussions from the NFL. The wide receiver could be subjected to discipline from the league under its personal conduct policy.

Demarcus Robinson found a new team after getting arrested

After spending a couple of seasons with the LA Rams, Demarcus Robinson became a free agent. In March, he signed a two-year contract worth $9.5 million with the San Francisco 49ers.

Ad

In the 2024 campaign, Robinson played all 17 games for the Rams. He notched 31 receptions for 505 yards. Robinson also recorded seven touchdowns and 6.3 yards per reception, a career-best for him.

The future is bright for the one-time Super Bowl champion. While he could be reprimanded by the NFL due to the personal conduct policy, Niners fans are hoping he brings some success to the team.

About the author
Gurjyot Singh Dadial

Gurjyot Singh Dadial

Twitter icon

I love football and WWE!

Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications