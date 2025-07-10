Demarcus Robinson dodges jail time in DUI case with fine set of $390, 8 months after 49ers WR's arrest 

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson was found not guilty of serious charges that would have landed him behind bars. Robinson escaped jail time in favor of a $390 fine.

Robinson was arrested in November when he was still playing for the LA Rams. He was pulled over for driving above 100 mph in a white Dodger sedan. Robinson was charged with driving without a license and driving with a BAC of 0/08 or higher. His plea and sentencing took place in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The new 49ers wide receiver was ordered to pay a fine of $390 and complete court-mandated programs like a three-month alcohol education program. Robinson will also be on 36 months of probation.

"Mr. Robinson has taken this process extremely seriously by already completing most of the terms of his probation," Robinson's attorney, Jacquelin Sparagna, said on Tuesday, via TMZ Sports. "We expect that his probation will terminate early at the 18-month mark after which his case will be expunged."

However, Robinson could face some repercussions from the NFL. The wide receiver could be subjected to discipline from the league under its personal conduct policy.

Demarcus Robinson found a new team after getting arrested

After spending a couple of seasons with the LA Rams, Demarcus Robinson became a free agent. In March, he signed a two-year contract worth $9.5 million with the San Francisco 49ers.

In the 2024 campaign, Robinson played all 17 games for the Rams. He notched 31 receptions for 505 yards. Robinson also recorded seven touchdowns and 6.3 yards per reception, a career-best for him.

The future is bright for the one-time Super Bowl champion. While he could be reprimanded by the NFL due to the personal conduct policy, Niners fans are hoping he brings some success to the team.

