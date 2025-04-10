Demarvion Overshown makes feelings clear on Micah Parsons' contract situation

Micah Parsons' contract situation has become a source of concern among fans and analysts. The Dallas Cowboys linebacker saw Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb secure new deals last year and KaVontae Turpin and Osa Odighizuwa getting extension deals this offseason.

Amid the contract standoff, plenty of people want to know what the Cowboys star might be thinking. Talking with Kay Adams on her "Up & Adams" show on Thursday, Demarvion Overshown said Parsons is still at the team's facility.

"Look, I'm out of the loop as much as you. Look, as much as we chit-chat and stuff, man, it's just two brothers. We kind of leave the business and stuff out of it ... I plan on playing with Micah for years to come. We both want the same thing, to retire Dallas Cowboys ... We know what we got in Micah Parsons, and we don't want to see him in another uniform.

"Best of the league, every chance I get, you know, I'm talking about our future together. Keep that in mind, keep that thought running through his mind. Like, you know, we've been this for the long run. We got some ships to win here. So, you know, I'm putting it in there."

Micah Parsons has been one of the best players on the Cowboys roster since he was drafted in 2021. He's the cornerstone of the defense, but his future doesn't seem clear.

The Cowboys were urged to make moves, more so after the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Skip Bayless calls out Jerry Jones over Micah Parsons' contract situation

After moving on from Mike McCarthy and promoting Brian Schottenheimer to head coach, the Dallas Cowboys were expected to focus on extending Micah Parsons. Negotiations, however, haven't advanced significantly.

Skip Bayless took issue with Jerry Jones after the team owner didn't even acknowledge Parsons' agent so they could finish a contract extension.

"Of course, Jerry knew exactly what he was doing the other day when he told the media he didn't even know the name of Micah's agent," Bayless said.

"That he wants to deal directly with Micah. Look, Jerry just wants to create controversy, detonate headlines, and publicity for Jerry Jones to keep himself in the news as long as he can through this Micah negotiation."

This situation could extend into the 2025 NFL season and create more issues for the players.

