Dennis Allen reveals hidden connections to Ben Johnson before Bears appointment

After being fired from his role as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints following a 2-7 start to the season, it didn't take Dennis Allen too long to find a new job. The 52-year-old has agreed a deal with the Chicago Bears to become the franchise's new defensive coordinator. He is the first addition to Ben Johnson's coaching staff.

The duo were never co-workers before signing with the Bears, prompting intrigue about their connection. Allen ended the mystery during a virtual interview with reporters after being unveiled as the team's new defensive coordinator.

"I think at some point, as as we got later in the season, he reached out to me just to see if I would be interested. I told him that I that I would be interested."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While Johnson and Allen's paths never crossed, the latter had a longstanding history with several Detroit Lions coaches. These include Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn, who played under his tutelage, and Terrell Williams, who worked alongside him during his time as the Las Vegas Raiders' head coach. The 52-year-old added:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I think [my connection with Ben Johnson is] probably a product of just the same connections, you know, Dan [Campbell], Aaron [Glenn], all of us were at A&M together at some point in time or had that connection. We're all on the staff there in New Orleans together. I was with Terrell Williams. He was with me in Oakland, and so I just feel like I had connections to Ben."

Expand Tweet

Why Bears fans should be excited about having Dennis Allen as DC

The Bears are Dennis Allen's third pitstop as a defensive coordinator. His first stint in that role with the Denver Broncos lasted only one season. He took over the reins of the team's defense in 2011 and helped them improve from worst in the league to 26th in points allowed.

It may seem like only a marginal improvement. However, the Broncos did not have a talented defensive unit but became ferocious under Allen and finished 13th in the league in sacks after ranking dead last the year before. His impressive work helped him earn the Raiders' head coaching gig.

In 2015, Dennis Allen joined the Saints as a senior defensive assistant. However, midway through the season, he was promoted to defensive coordinator after the Rob Ryan-led unit gave up the most points in the league on average. New Orleans' defense improved marginally in his first full season in charge. In 2017, they jumped to 13th in points allowed and hovered around that mark over the next two seasons.

In 2020, the Allen-led Saints defense was the third-stingiest in the league, giving up only 20.9 per game. The following year, his last as the team's defensive coordinator, New Orleans' opponents averaged only 19.7 points, which was, at the time, the fourth-lowest mark for the franchise in the 21st century.

In 2022, Allen was promoted to head coach, and despite the added responsibilities, the defense remained elite. They gave up averages of 20.3 points in his first year and 19.2 in his second. However, the offense was underwhelming, leading to a 16-18 record over that span.

A 2-7 start to the 2024 season led to Allen's exit from the team. While he may not have been a stellar head coach, his track record as a defensive coordinator is excellent.

And unlike in the past, where he had to work with the worst defense in the league, he's taking over a unit that gave up 21.8 points per game, which ranked 14th in the league. The Bears should be excited about what Dennis Allen brings to the table as a defensive coordinator and should expect their defense to become one of the best in the league under his tutelage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.