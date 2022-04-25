Denver Broncos GM sends a message to Russell Wilson trade sticklers

News broke about Russell Wilson's trade to Denver in early March. Despite nearly two months passing by, most fans' takes haven't changed much. Those in favor of the trade on day one are still likely to be in favor. Meanwhile, those thinking the trade won't work out are likely to still be listing reasons why they believe the team will continue to trail the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022.

However, in statements made in the shadow of the 2022 NFL Draft, Broncos general manager George Paton had a message about what the team was going to do during the first round, since their first-round pick was traded for the quarterback. His message was simple, according to Broncos insider Mike Klis:

"That first day, we'll watch Russell Wilson highlights."

Of course, this message was intended as a light-hearted joke, but detractors will likely see the message as the general manager vehemently defending his move.

Dave Althouse @davealthouse Loudest cheer of the night goes to Russell Wilson and Ciara Loudest cheer of the night goes to Russell Wilson and Ciara https://t.co/Dc4ErqHp8x

Denver Broncos' draft forecast without Russell Wilson picks

Denver Broncos introduce quarterback Russell Wilson

In 2022 and 2023, the Broncos don't have a first-round pick. However, the addition of the quarterback didn't exactly cost the team the entirety of their 2022 pool of draft picks. Thanks to the Von Miller trade, the team still has plenty of day two picks. They have a second-round pick and two third-round picks, according to the team's official website.

On day three, the team will have two fourth-round picks, a fifth-round pick, a sixth-round pick, and two seventh-round picks. Put simply, even after acquiring the Seahawks' quarterback, George Paton will still have plenty of opportunities in this year's draft.

As for 2023, the team will be without their first and second-round draft picks, leaving some to speculate whether the team may trade a few late draft picks this weekend to help set up 2023.

In getting the quarterback, the team received a signal caller who has never thrown for fewer than 20 touchdowns in a season. Until 2021, the quarterback had gone four seasons in a row in which he'd thrown for, at least, 30 touchdowns. In five of the last seven seasons, he's thrown for 30 or more touchdowns.

In 2021, the quarterback threw for 25 touchdowns and six interceptions, posting a 6-8 record and missing three games due to injury. Will 2022 prove 2021 to be a fluke or the start of a new pattern?

Broncos, Seahawks, and Russell Wilson fans will be watching the quarterback closely this season to gauge their level of buyer/seller remorse.

Edited by Windy Goodloe