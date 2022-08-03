Denver Broncos have NFL's most diverse ownership group with Lewis Hamilton on board

The Denver Broncos needed championship pedigree in pursuit of the Super Bowl, so they added Russell Wilson to their ranks to spearhead the effort. But they didn't stop there.

Earlier this week, the Broncos announced that Sir Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula One world champion, is set to join the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group.

Hamilton, Formula One's most recognized name, was knighted by Great Britain in 2021 after winning his seventh world championship, tying Michael Schumacher's record.

Statement from Rob Walton on behalf of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group: “We're delighted to welcome Seven-Time Formula One World Champion Sir @LewisHamilton to our ownership group. He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team.”Statement from Rob Walton on behalf of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group: “We're delighted to welcome Seven-Time Formula One World Champion Sir @LewisHamilton to our ownership group. He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team.”Statement from Rob Walton on behalf of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group: https://t.co/kl2z04lKyk

The Formula One icon is the sixth member of the Walton-Penner group, joining soon-to-be-owner Rob Walton, his daughter Carrie Walton Penner, his son-in-law Greg Penner, Starbucks board chair Mellody Hobson, and former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

Alongside Hobson and Rice, Hamilton is now one of three black co-owners of the franchise. Rob Walton said in a statement:

"We're delighted to welcome seven-time Formula One world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group. He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team and a fierce advocate for global equality, including in his own sport.

"With over 100 race wins, Lewis is considered the most successful F1 driver of all time. His resilient spirit and standard of excellence will be an asset to the ownership group and the Broncos organization."

the team #LetsRide Excited to join an incredible group of owners and become a part of the @Broncos story!! Honoured to work with a world class team and serve as an example of the value of more diverse leadership across all sports. Roscoe already thinks he madethe team Excited to join an incredible group of owners and become a part of the @Broncos story!! Honoured to work with a world class team and serve as an example of the value of more diverse leadership across all sports. Roscoe already thinks he madethe team 😂 #LetsRide 🐎🔥 https://t.co/TSLQdPM8Hz

Lewis Hamilton forays into sports ownership with stake in Denver Broncos

This is Lewis Hamilton's first official foray into the world of sports ownership. The F1 legend's ownership stake hasn't been made public.

Forbes has the Mercedes icon as the world's 17th highest-paid athlete this year with earnings of $65 million from his F1 contract and endorsements.

Hamilton, however, was also part of a bid (alongside Serena Williams) to buy English Premier League side Chelsea Football Club. The soccer club was ultimately sold to a group headlined by Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly.

Hamilton's ownership stake comes as a welcome respite to the NFL, which is battling PR nightmares on multiple fronts.

NFL struggling to put out PR fires

Back in February, former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a 58-page lawsuit against the NFL, Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, and the New York Giants.

Flores alleged that the Broncos only interviewed him in 2019 to adhere to the NFL's Rooney Rule, which stipulates that teams must interview two minority candidates when hiring head coaches.

The Denver Broncos interviewed five candidates to replace Vance Joseph, but Flores was the only black candidate in the fray. The franchise ultimately ended up hiring Vic Fangio for the role. He was subsequently fired after three seasons in which the Broncos failed to make the postseason.

