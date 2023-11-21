Denzel Washington gets squirmy on Cowboys’ chances in Super Bowl conversation with Tom Brady

The Dallas Cowboys have genuine Super Bowl aspirations this year after a solid 7-3 start.

They trail in the division but are proving themselves to be a team worth looking out for. As far as their chances of winning it all, neither Tom Brady nor Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington are sold.

Brady and Washington had a conversation on the team, and neither believed they were among the upper echelon of contenders. The former quarterback asked the Training Day star his take on their shot at getting a trophy on the Let's Go! podcast.

There was about a minute of awkward silence from Washington before he said:

"I don't know. I don't know. I can't, Can you figure them out?"

Brady responded:

"They always feel like they're right on the brink, and, then, it just doesn't quite get them to the to the top top."

The actor responded:

"I love the quarterback I love him. He's a leader of men. He’s a man of God. He best win championships."

Jim Gray chimed in:

"Who’s gonna win a championship sooner, Lakers or Cowboys?"

Washington confirmed that he believes the Cowboys will win before the Los Angeles Lakers.

Exploring rest of Cowboys' schedule for the year

What is the Cowboys schedule?

The Cowboys will need to make a run through the next part of their schedule if they're to catch the Philadelphia Eagles, who hold a two-game lead after a clutch victory on Monday Night Football.

They start that on Thursday when they play once again on Thanksgiving Day. After a dominant win over the hapless and lifeless Carolina Panthers, the Cowboys have the following games left on their schedule:

vs Washington Commanders

vs Seattle Seahawks

vs Philadelphia Eagles

@ Buffalo Bills

@ Miami Dolphins

vs Detroit Lions

@ Washington Commanders

There are certainly some winnable games, but the matchups with the Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins could prove to be very troublesome. The Seattle Seahawks are a good team, too. Will these be enough to get them past the Eagles and into the division lead?